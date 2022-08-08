ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 10

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZ6IS_0h9OWA1800

The third week of training camp got off to a bit of an awkward start for the Carolina Panthers. Alas, the team’s quarterback competition entered its next stage—as we got some more clarity on how the position is panning out.

Here’s more on that and the rest of the top takeaways from the tenth outing from Spartanburg.

Sam Darnold is not being "shopped"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QisHB_0h9OWA1800
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A report just prior to the start of practice suggested the Panthers were shopping Darnold, which would’ve gave us a pretty solid answer on who the team wants to start under center.

But multiple succeeding reports, including one from the initial insider himself, have refuted the notion that the fifth-year passer is currently up for sale.

Additionally, Darnold and head coach Matt Rhule told media following practice that general manager Scott Fitterer refuted the report to them personally as well.

Every QB could play in the preseason opener

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQhzx_0h9OWA1800
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers open exhibition action on Saturday, when they head to the nation’s capital to take on old friend Ron Rivera and his Washington Commanders. Rhule, along with telling reporters that he plans on carrying three passers onto the initial 53-man roster, said each of his quarterbacks could take snaps this weekend:

“I think we’ll probably play maybe three, maybe four. I mean, if we play Sam and Baker, we’re playing them both. So, ya know, we won’t play one or the other. We would play them both. Then I really want Matt and PJ to get in there. They’re not getting a ton of these reps. But late in the game, those guys deserve a chance to play.”

Ikem Ekwonu will get more reps at LT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tj1c9_0h9OWA1800
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Rhule said his 2022 first-round pick still has a “long way to go” to become a pro-level blocker—perhaps dangling the starting job on the blindside in front of him.

Today, Ekwonu kicked off drills as the first guy to man the left tackle spot, with Brady Christensen in at left guard. Rhule then said the team wants to get more aggressive in giving the rookie looks from the position:

“We’re gonna be more aggressive giving him some reps, and just continuing to move the lineups around a little bit,” he said. “I don’t think you can evaluate guys when you have Brian Burns out there going against one guy. Wanna make sure multiple guys get reps against Brian and Yetur [Gross-Matos] and all those guys. So, we’re just gonna continue to roll guys.”

Baker Mayfield is not focused on the state of the QB competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4lP3_0h9OWA1800
Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

When asked if he thinks he has a beat on the starting quarterback position, Mayfield said he’s not concerned with the outlook of the battle itself:

“I’m not looking at it like that. I’m just trying to improve—each day, with myself. And, ya know, make sure I fix any mistakes that I might’ve made from days prior and continue to get better for me.”

Notable observations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Shemar Bridges reveals what he needs to do to make final 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens are going to need to get major contributions from young players in their wide receiver room, especially after the trade of Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Some of the bigger names that they have at the position right now include Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, but there are others that could step up in a big way.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 veterans with a lot on the line in Saints preseason opener

The NFL preseason is here and that means there will finally be New Orleans Saints football tonight. The Saints will open their exhibition play against the Houston Texans, allowing fans a first look at some of the new additions on the roster. But it won’t be all about the faces new to league, there will be several veterans with a lot on the line in Houston as well. Some have been with the team for multiple years, others are new to the roster. But for all, one thing is true: this preseason matchup is about much more than just playing football. Here are six veterans who will be looking to make the most of their opportunities Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Anderson
Person
Matt Corral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Robinson scores first NFL touchdown, shines in debut

The Washington Commanders selected former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, Brian Robinson, in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 98 overall selection. The Commander’s decision is already paying dividends as Robinson scored the first touchdown of their 2022 campaign. Although it is the preseason, it is technically the first “Commanders” touchdown ever.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from 13th practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Thursday for their last training camp practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. There were plenty of updates from the media and fans in attendance. While it was a lighter, shorter practice on Thursday, the offense came out with an impressive day. Quarterback Justin Fields especially shined, once again with a depleted wide receiver room. All eyes were on linebacker Roquan Smith, who was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy