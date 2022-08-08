Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 10

The third week of training camp got off to a bit of an awkward start for the Carolina Panthers. Alas, the team’s quarterback competition entered its next stage—as we got some more clarity on how the position is panning out.

Here’s more on that and the rest of the top takeaways from the tenth outing from Spartanburg.

Sam Darnold is not being "shopped"

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A report just prior to the start of practice suggested the Panthers were shopping Darnold, which would’ve gave us a pretty solid answer on who the team wants to start under center.

But multiple succeeding reports, including one from the initial insider himself, have refuted the notion that the fifth-year passer is currently up for sale.

Additionally, Darnold and head coach Matt Rhule told media following practice that general manager Scott Fitterer refuted the report to them personally as well.

Every QB could play in the preseason opener

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers open exhibition action on Saturday, when they head to the nation’s capital to take on old friend Ron Rivera and his Washington Commanders. Rhule, along with telling reporters that he plans on carrying three passers onto the initial 53-man roster, said each of his quarterbacks could take snaps this weekend:

“I think we’ll probably play maybe three, maybe four. I mean, if we play Sam and Baker, we’re playing them both. So, ya know, we won’t play one or the other. We would play them both. Then I really want Matt and PJ to get in there. They’re not getting a ton of these reps. But late in the game, those guys deserve a chance to play.”

Ikem Ekwonu will get more reps at LT

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Rhule said his 2022 first-round pick still has a “long way to go” to become a pro-level blocker—perhaps dangling the starting job on the blindside in front of him.

Today, Ekwonu kicked off drills as the first guy to man the left tackle spot, with Brady Christensen in at left guard. Rhule then said the team wants to get more aggressive in giving the rookie looks from the position:

“We’re gonna be more aggressive giving him some reps, and just continuing to move the lineups around a little bit,” he said. “I don’t think you can evaluate guys when you have Brian Burns out there going against one guy. Wanna make sure multiple guys get reps against Brian and Yetur [Gross-Matos] and all those guys. So, we’re just gonna continue to roll guys.”

Baker Mayfield is not focused on the state of the QB competition

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

When asked if he thinks he has a beat on the starting quarterback position, Mayfield said he’s not concerned with the outlook of the battle itself:

“I’m not looking at it like that. I’m just trying to improve—each day, with myself. And, ya know, make sure I fix any mistakes that I might’ve made from days prior and continue to get better for me.”

Notable observations