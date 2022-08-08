ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Sharon Farmers Market helping fill needs in a produce desert

With many struggling to meet ends meet due to inflation, a giveaway of fresh produce was welcome at the downtown Sharon Farmers Market. And on Saturday some bags you can carry your goods in will be given out to the first 50 people attending the Farmers Market. This is being...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren

The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Brite Energy Innovators-Sweeney announce partnership

Ohio's only energy incubator announced a generous donation in Warren. One, they say, will give a big boost to Ohio entrepreneurs. Brite Energy Innovators helps to support energy entrepreneurs. Thursday, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC donated $10,000 to Brite to make sure these energy business start-ups continue to flourish in the...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market

Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

'Tails of Hope' to close in Hermitage, temporarily

A pet spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage is forced to close, at least temporarily, but not because of a lack of funding, it's because of a lack of qualified help. Tails of Hope provides low-cost or no-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners and animal organizations. In the...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

7/17 Credit Union in Boardman robbed Friday

The Boardman Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly demanded money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Boardman on Friday, August 12. According to the press release, the unidentified white female entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and is reported to have handed the bank teller a threatening handwritten note demanding money.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito lake

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a bacteria contamination advisory for Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County. ODH's "BeachGuard" website has issued a yellow flag warning on the Mosquito Creek Reservoir just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The yellow flag indicates a bacteria advisory. BeachGuard's website states that the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community

A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
STONEBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal

Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

West Nile infected mosquitoes found in Sharon, Grove City

More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in the Valley. Mercer County Conservation District Mosquito Control Program Coordinator Gerald Bickel announced on Friday that mosquitos collected from the City of Sharon and the Borough of Grove City were infected with the virus. Bickel says that businesses...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

TCTC adult education programs continue to face uncertainty

On Wednesday, it was revealed the Trumbull County Career & Technical Center's adult education programs could be in jeopardy due to declining enrollment. During a regular board meeting Thursday, a handful of people in the school community spoke about their concerns that the programs may be no more. This comes as the semester kicks off with no adult programs starting up and even more uncertainty.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Apartment complex near YSU campus set for sheriff sale

The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff sale after three years in foreclosure. The building is on the list for properties that will be auctioned off on Tuesday, August 16, with a starting bid listed at $3.8 million.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Concerns raised over 988 suicide prevention hotline

A new national suicide hotline number that launched this summer is facing some backlash on social media. People who claims to be advocates of mental health recently posted to social media that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline does not offer proper help people need. This week an NPR report...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 11th

Vindicator file photo / August 11, 1970 | More than 1,000 people crowd the Grand Ballroom of Youngstown’s Hotel Ohio 52 years ago to hear Cleveland Mayor Carl B. Stokes address the Prince Hall Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio and the Amaranth Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star of Ohio at their 13 h annual banquet.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem Freed Fest opens Friday

The City of Salem will be rocking and rolling this weekend with plenty of live music for Freed Fest. The festival is in honor of Alan Freed, a Cleveland-based radio DJ who coined the term, Rock 'n' Roll in the 1950s and will feature many local musicians playing in various spots throughout the town.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE

