Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
Ford Is Preparing Major Changes
Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report should be making some big announcements soon. The veteran vehicle maker is taking important steps to solidify its roadmap. On March 2 Chief Executive Jim Farley had announced a major reorganization, with the separation of Ford's automotive activities into two distinct units.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May One Day Update Each Other
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a system that could allow vehicles to update each other, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 16th, 2020, published on August 9th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11409513. The Ford Authority Take. After launching Blue Oval Intelligence –...
fordauthority.com
Ford Motor Company And DTE Energy Announce New Clean Energy Agreement
As part of its mission to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its plants in the U.S., Ford Motor Company has joined forces with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its manufacturing processes by 2025 in Michigan. The new clean energy agreement, announced today, will ensure that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Retail Orders Will Not Open Up To New Customers
The sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched and quickly accumulated over 160,000 reservations, promptly exceeding The Blue Oval’s production capacity – a problem that only grew amid the chip shortage, hardtop woes, and various supply chain constraints. As such, FoMoCo is still working to fill its backlog of Bronco orders as the rugged SUV prepares to enter its third model year. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Bronco retail orders will not open to new customers.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford E-Transit Joins FedEx Fleet For New Pilot Program
Since its launch early this year, the 2022 Ford E-Transit has gotten off to a hot start, dominating sales in the admittedly small but growing EV van segment, a feat it repeated this past month. Quite a few companies and other entities have placed orders for the E-Transit in recent months as well, including Penske Truck Leasing, Frito Lay, United Rentals, DPD, and Michigan State University, and the EV van is also being used as part of a delivery pilot in the UK, too. Now, delivery giant FedEx has hopped on that proverbial train as well.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Use the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning’s Onboard Scales and Other Cool Apps
Like it or not, touchscreens are becoming increasingly important in how we interact with our cars. They were originally used for navigation and little else, but now automakers have leaned into the software-defined vehicle craze Tesla began by offering new features, apps, and even games. Case in point: the new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Production Aided By Goliath The Robot
Ford Mustang Mach-E production at the automaker’s Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico has slowly ramped up over the past nearly two years, though the EV crossover requires some special equipment and new technologies to produce when compared to the average ICE-powered vehicle. Currently, the automaker is building around 2,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers per week, but will double that number early next year as it aims to produce more than 200,000 units annually. One of the many factors involved in making that goal a reality is what the automaker calls “Goliath the Robot,” a massive machine that’s also the largest of its kind at the Cuautitlan plant.
fordauthority.com
Study Suggests Ford Dealers Should Refrain From Charging Over MSRP
With new vehicle inventory levels remaining at or near record lows as a result of various supply chain constraints, Ford dealers – along with the sellers of most every automotive brand on earth – have been attaching markups to the price of many of those vehicles for some time now. In certain cases, these markups can be rather large, and in general, have drawn the ire of customers and The Blue Oval itself. Thus, it’s not terribly surprising to learn that a new study recently conducted by Growth from Knowledge found that Ford dealers and others should avoid charging over MSRP, as such practices can have serious longterm impacts on customer affinity and loyalty.
fordauthority.com
Ford Had 18,000 Incomplete Vehicles At End Of Second Quarter
Since the onset of the chip shortage, Ford has been building incomplete vehicles and storing them at various lots – including the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which Ford Authority spies previously spotted sitting in a parking lot and at the automaker’s Dearborn test track. Back in May, Ford had around 53,000 incomplete vehicles awaiting chips, a number that was as high as 70,000 in July 2021. However, as of the end of the second quarter, the automaker had just 18,000 of these units on hand, according to Ford CFO John Lawler.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 84-Month Financing Rate Cut For Certain Markets
Last October, Ford Credit removed its minimum FICO requirements for 84-month loans, which effectively opened up that long-term financing option to more new vehicle shoppers than ever before. Then, this past April, the automaker also made its certified pre-owned vehicles eligible for 84-month financing, an option that also exists for 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning buyers. Now, the 84-month financing rate for the 2022 Ford F-150 has been slashed as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
fordauthority.com
Jimmy Fallon Latest Public Figure To Sample 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
More than one public figure has had the chance to test out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning lately, including President Joe Biden, who took an impromptu test drive in the pickup while promoting his EV plan when visiting the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center last spring. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also famously tweeted out his desire to try out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning early this year, though he hasn’t apparently been able to drive one yet. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon – host of The Tonight Show – has hosted the EV pickup as a “guest” on that program, and even rapped about it earlier this year. When visiting Detroit last week, Fallon also got the chance to drive a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, according to The Detroit News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Sanand Assembly Plant Site Officially Sold To Tata Motors
Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India, which left the future of both the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant in question. Amid considerable controversy and a weeks-long strike, the automaker had been seeking to sell both of its India-based plants after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, though it ultimately decided not to go that route. As Ford Authority reported in May, The Blue Oval later reached a deal with Tata Motors to sell it the Ford Sanand Assembly plant, and now, that transaction has officially taken place, according to Reuters.
Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive?
Find out why the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 trim costs so much money. The post Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Technician Training Program Already Off To Promising Start
Many changes have been made to the highly-successful Ford technician training program in recent months, as the automaker has rolled out new EV training at the Universal Technician Institute (UTI), as well as launched three new Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) programs at select community colleges and technical schools across the nation. The latter ASSET Ford technician training program is already off to a promising start at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia as well, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor In Code Orange: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed back in February – a few months after the regular Ranger – though the rugged, high-performance, off-road-focused pickup will launch at different times in different markets. Order banks for the international market 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor are already open in Europe, with deliveries there and Australia expected to begin this summer. However, the Ranger Raptor won’t be launching in the U.S. until 2023, likely as a 2024 model. Regardless, Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor finished in Blue Lightning back in June, and now, those same spies have come across a right-hand-drive Euro version of the rugged pickup in Code Orange as well.
Comments / 0