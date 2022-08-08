With new vehicle inventory levels remaining at or near record lows as a result of various supply chain constraints, Ford dealers – along with the sellers of most every automotive brand on earth – have been attaching markups to the price of many of those vehicles for some time now. In certain cases, these markups can be rather large, and in general, have drawn the ire of customers and The Blue Oval itself. Thus, it’s not terribly surprising to learn that a new study recently conducted by Growth from Knowledge found that Ford dealers and others should avoid charging over MSRP, as such practices can have serious longterm impacts on customer affinity and loyalty.

