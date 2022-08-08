ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back in session: Students excited about first day of school in Jackson-Madison County Schools

By Kerri Bartlett, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
Students pour in by droves for the first day of school in Jackson-Madison County, marking the end of a hot summer break and the beginning of another studious school year.

Pictured here are students from Alexander Elementary School, greeting teachers and fellow classmates as they arrive for what officials hope will be a calmer school year than the few previous.

