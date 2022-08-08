ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDA Alert! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Hold Hands on Date Night in London

By Katherine Schaffstall
 4 days ago
So in love! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott packed on the PDA as they held hands while on a date night in London.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 31, proved their relationship is going strong when they were spotted exiting their hotel and heading to party at Tape nightclub on Saturday, August 6. The pair were dressed for the occasion, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocking a silver tank top with a hood and multicolored jeans. Meanwhile, the “90210” rapper wore jeans, a gray T-shirt, chunky necklaces and sunglasses.

The couple kept their heads down as they left the hotel, though remained close to each other during the outing.

Kylie and Travis have dated on and off since they first met at Coachella in 2017. Amid their ups and downs, they welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, on February 1, 2018. The Kardashians star and “Goosebumps” hitmaker went on to welcome a son in February 2022. While they initially revealed that their son was named Wolf, Kylie announced days later that they changed his name. The baby’s new name has not yet been revealed.

Following the birth of baby No. 2, fans believe that Kylie and Travis might be engaged.

The billionaire sparked rumors that she may be planning to walk down the aisle when she wore a white dress during a girl’s night out in July. Kylie posted about the night on her social media accounts, which showed her enjoying an evening on the town with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, as well as friends including Stassie Karanikolaou. Everyone in the group wore all black attire, while Kylie stood out in white.

Several social media users thought the outfit choices had major bachelorette party vibes. “IS SHE GETTING MARRIED? WHY IS SHE THE ONLY ONE IN WHITE,” one TikTok user commented under one of her videos of the night.

The mother of two continued to fuel rumors when she shared another TikTok video of her wearing a ring on her left ring finger, while Travis laid his head on her belly.

While neither Kylie nor Travis has commented on the rumors, a source told Life & Style in February that they are happier than ever. “They are overwhelmed with love for their baby boy,” a source said shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth. “They’re on top of the world and say they’re so blessed to have a son and daughter.”

ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

