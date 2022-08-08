Last last month, the 2023 Chevy Colorado was revealed as an all-new next-generation Ford Ranger competitor ahead of the latter model’s launch in the U.S., which is set to happen next year. GM also debuted the next-gen ZR2, a high-performance off-roader that will compete directly with the new Ranger Raptor, which will also be launching in the U.S. for the very first time in 2023, likely for the 2024 model year. However, the Ranger/Ranger Raptor will be doing battle not only with the Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, but also the new 2023 GMC Canyon and its off-road-focused AT4X variant, too.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO