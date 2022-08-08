Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Five 2023 Ford Vehicles Qualify For New Pre-Order Discount Incentive
Last year, Ford launched a new custom order discount that takes $1,000 off the cost of a new vehicle that customers order, not in-stock inventory. At that time, the Ford custom order discount was available on virtually every vehicle in the automaker’s lineup, save for its hotter new models. However, back in May, Ford eliminated this discount for four models – the Ford Expedition, Ford EcoSport, Ford Ranger, and Ford Transit Connect. Now, a dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that these pre-order discounts are returning for select 2023 Ford vehicles.
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
FOXBusiness
Ford F-150 Lightning gets big price hike as order book reopens
Ford is reopening the reservations books for the electric F-150 Lightning on Thursday, August 11, as production catches up with demand. The automaker had stopped taking new reservations in May after receiving over 200,000 as it ramped up manufacturing of the battery-powered full size pickup. The starting price for the...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Side Curtain Airbags Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Maverick models over an issue with the side curtain airbags. The defect: the side curtain airbags may not deploy properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, “Ejection Mitigation.”. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Won’t Have Financing Deals For Options Plan
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is facing a few changes for its second model year, most notably, a massive price increase across all trims, as well as the addition of new features, a bit more range for standard range models, and the introduction of one new model. Finding any sort of deal on the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning will prove elusive, however, which was also the case with the 2022 model, save for its eligibility for 84-month financing. Now, a recent dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that the EV pickup is being excluded from promotional financing incentives when coupled with Ford’s Options Plan, too.
GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet
Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Tesla currently sells more electric cars than any other company in the U.S. and holds over 60% of the U.S. market share. With a lead like that,...
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
torquenews.com
Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand
Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
fordauthority.com
Check Out The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Towing A Trailer: Photo Gallery
Earlier this month, The Blue Oval revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The all-new offerings builds on the capabilities of the FX4 Off-Road Package with a slew of beefed-up features and performance upgrades to the small pickup. Ford Authority spies recently captured photos of the small but mighty Ford Maverick Tremor towing a trailer, showing us what the small but mighty Maverick Tremor is capable of.
fordauthority.com
Vast Majority Of Ford F-Series Sales Still Coming From Fulfilled Orders
As Ford Authority reported back in June, the majority of Ford F-Series sales in May – 59 percent, to be exact – came from previously placed orders. Amid numerous supply chain constraints, both the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty remain as popular as ever with new vehicle shoppers, which is prompting more and more to place an order for one of those pickups. In fact, according to Ford’s July sales report, approximately 65 percent of Ford F-Series retail sales came from previously placed customer orders.
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"
If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Offer Protects Order Holders Against Price Increases
Yesterday, details regarding the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning were revealed by the automaker itself, including some substantial price increases, more range for standard range battery-equipped models, and the addition of a few new features. The automaker also noted that some customers would be price protected in spite of these increases via a private offer, though it didn’t elaborate on that particular topic. Now, sources familiar with the matter have provided Ford Authority with more information on this new Ford F-150 Lightning offer.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During August 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discounts during August 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during July, 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and very tight supply, as Ford continues to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
fordauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
Last last month, the 2023 Chevy Colorado was revealed as an all-new next-generation Ford Ranger competitor ahead of the latter model’s launch in the U.S., which is set to happen next year. GM also debuted the next-gen ZR2, a high-performance off-roader that will compete directly with the new Ranger Raptor, which will also be launching in the U.S. for the very first time in 2023, likely for the 2024 model year. However, the Ranger/Ranger Raptor will be doing battle not only with the Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, but also the new 2023 GMC Canyon and its off-road-focused AT4X variant, too.
fordauthority.com
Successful Ford F-150 Lightning Launch Prompts Farley To Dunk On Musk
The Ford F-150 Lightning may not have won the race to become the first new EV pickup on the market – as the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T (which it recently beat in a comparison test) preceded it – but it is already the best-selling vehicle in that relatively new segment by a long shot, with nearly 4,500 units delivered to all 50 states since production began a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, the Tesla Cybertruck – which was originally revealed in 2019 – has been delayed multiple times, and is currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2023. Thus, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently took a jab at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over that fact while announcing a new clean energy agreement with DTE Energy.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sanitation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle sanitation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 10th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0249722. The Ford Authority Take. Aside from using drones to monitor stock levels at the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent Financing In August 2022
A Ford Bronco Sport incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing during August 2022 in certain markets. Below, we’ve compiled Ford Bronco Sport discount offers for August 2022 for the largest U.S. markets:. New York City: no offer currently observed. Detroit: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months. Requires Ford Credit...
Comments / 1