ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York

The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
HAMBURG, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
Power 93.7 WBLK

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coin Collecting#Coins#Auction#The Jamestown Coin Club#The American Legion#American
jamestowngazette.com

United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs

At their annual meeting this week, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of their 2022 Fundraising Campaign: Heather Turner (Blackstone Advanced Technologies), Denise Heppler (Jamestown Public Schools), and Danielle Stone (Wegmans). Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million dollars to fund significant community impact and change in Southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Auctions
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Jamestown Cruise-In Returns for 29th Year

Hot rods, cool classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages will line the streets of downtown Jamestown for a 29th year as Jamestown Cruise-In returns! This popular annual event will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, August 12 in downtown Jamestown. This outstanding event attracts a wide variety...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY

One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Trustee says group is interested in locating dispensary in village

Three individuals are interested in locating a cannabis dispensary in the village of Fredonia. That’s according to Trustee Jon Espersen, who chairs the Village Board's Cannabis Advisory Committee. He told trustees during Monday night's Village Board meeting that he recently met with the group, saying that they have not applied for the license yet, but are currently working on a business plan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy