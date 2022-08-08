Read full article on original website
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs
At their annual meeting this week, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of their 2022 Fundraising Campaign: Heather Turner (Blackstone Advanced Technologies), Denise Heppler (Jamestown Public Schools), and Danielle Stone (Wegmans). Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million dollars to fund significant community impact and change in Southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs.
Ilio DiPaolo's updates will freshen and preserve Blasdell Italian restaurant
BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ilio DiPaolo’s is working to update most of the interior of the 57-year-old Blasdell restaurant, while maintaining the look and feel. The remodeling project began in mid-July with carpeting throughout the dining room, bar and banquet areas, to be followed this week by new upholstery, chairs and paint.
Restoration project at Woodlawn Beach to start this fall
BLASDELL, N.Y. — On Monday the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced that a wetland restoration project is slated to begin at Woodlawn Beach State Park in the fall. “This project is an important first step toward improving the water quality in Lake Erie...
Jamestown Cruise-In Returns for 29th Year
Hot rods, cool classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages will line the streets of downtown Jamestown for a 29th year as Jamestown Cruise-In returns! This popular annual event will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, August 12 in downtown Jamestown. This outstanding event attracts a wide variety...
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
Trustee says group is interested in locating dispensary in village
Three individuals are interested in locating a cannabis dispensary in the village of Fredonia. That’s according to Trustee Jon Espersen, who chairs the Village Board's Cannabis Advisory Committee. He told trustees during Monday night's Village Board meeting that he recently met with the group, saying that they have not applied for the license yet, but are currently working on a business plan...
Warren County Fair looks to build off momentum for 2022 edition
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — After a record breaking 2021 fair, the Warren County Fair returns this coming week for the 2022 fair, and according to Dale Bliss, director of the fair board, he expects this year’s fair to be the best one yet. “Last year in 2021...
