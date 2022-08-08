The Union County Ohio Master Gardener Associations 18th Annual Plant Sale will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 13. There will be a selection of sun and shade perennials, native plants, shrubs and trees, grasses, bulbs and daylilies. Plants are grown by Master Gardeners and sold at very reasonable prices. For more information: 937-644-8117 or visit the web site at union.osu.edu or Facebook page at bit.ly/UCMGFB.

