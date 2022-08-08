Read full article on original website
Union County Fairgrounds To Host Master Gardener Plant Sale August 13
The Union County Ohio Master Gardener Associations 18th Annual Plant Sale will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 13. There will be a selection of sun and shade perennials, native plants, shrubs and trees, grasses, bulbs and daylilies. Plants are grown by Master Gardeners and sold at very reasonable prices. For more information: 937-644-8117 or visit the web site at union.osu.edu or Facebook page at bit.ly/UCMGFB.
2nd Chances Thrift Store Opens With a Flourish
MARYSVILLE – Today was supposed to be a “soft opening” for the 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, with the “Grand Opening” planned for a few weeks down the road. But there was nothing soft about today’s opening. The 2nd...
Five Union County Youth Chosen For Conservation Teen Advisory Council
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced today that 50 students have been selected as members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) for this upcoming school year. ConTAC provides high school students from across Ohio with a unique opportunity to collaborate and contribute ideas to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach program efforts.
Marysville FFA Honored As A 3-Star Chapter
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marysville FFA chapter was recognized as a 3-Star Chapter for the 2022 National Chapter award by National FFA Organization at its 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis recently. The 3-star rating is the highest rating the National FFA issues. The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding...
Public Meeting Notice For Paris Township BZA
The Paris Township, Union County, Ohio, Board of Zoning Appeals hereby gives Public Notice of a meeting of the Paris Township Board of Zoning Appeals to consider the Application for Conditional Use Permit filed by The City of Marysville for the purpose of installing a water pump station on Watkins Road. The existing zoning is U-1.
Chad Flowers Memorial Scholarship Golf Tourney Set for Sept. 11
Chad Flowers was the City Planner for Marysville who passed away unexpectedly April 18, 2019 at the age of 40. He was passionate about his role and was an active member of the Marysville Business Association. Mr. Flowers was extremely instrumental in the development of many areas for the city including the city’s comprehensive plan and Uptown revitalization.
Stop The Stigma
Talking about drug addiction and overdose is a subject often relegated to whispers. But the damaging impact it has on individuals and families is anything but quiet. It can isolate and destroy lives and families. The number of drug overdose deaths has quadrupled in the U.S. since 1999. Union County...
Latest Developments On Efforts To Combat Indian Lake Vegetation
LAKEVIEW –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. In preparation for two upcoming special events in August and Labor Day Weekend, ODNR is focusing on maintaining open water across the lake.
UCSO Reports – August 11, 2022
Deputies assisted Plain City Police Officers with a trespassing complaint at a residence on East South Street in Plain City. A report was taken, #22-0643. A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Christina M. Chapman, age 34 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.
