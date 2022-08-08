Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
Police: Man charged with capital murder in Birmingham double homicide had relationship with victim
A suspect has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the double homicide of a Birmingham man and woman Thursday night on the city’s west side, police said Friday. Curtis Humphry, 31, of Leeds, had a romantic relationship with the female victim, identified Friday as 30-year-old Cheyanne Maria Wilson, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. She was from Birmingham.
Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate
Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
Two charged following foiled escape attempt from Alabama county jail, authorities say
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates have been charged following a unsuccessful escape attempt from the jail. The incident happened Thursday, according to authorities. Corrections officers observed Orlandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, of Decatur, attempt to throw a “rope like” object up the 30 foot wall of...
Search underway for missing 92-year-old Birmingham man; vehicle last seen on U.S. 280 near Valleydale Road
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 92-year-old man who left his east Birmingham home overnight. Willie Sole sometimes becomes disoriented, Birmingham police said Thursday. Sole was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at his Sunbrook Avenue home. He left sometime during the night in his...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house arrested in Oklahoma
The man sought in connection with the death of a person found in a burning abandoned Birmingham house was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday night. Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was booked into the Carter County Jail Jail at 11:13 p.m., jail records show. He is being held there on a second-degree robbery charge.
2 men, 1 woman shot dead in less than 30 minutes on Birmingham’s west side
Three people were killed in less than 30 minutes Thursday night on Birmingham’s westside. Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in one neighborhood, leaving a man and woman dead. About 20 minutes later, a barrage of shots rang out several blocks away at a small apartment building. One man was killed in that incident.
Male found slain inside vehicle early Friday is Birmingham’s 4th homicide in under 4 hours
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Birmingham’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alert officers about 1:45 a.m. to shots fired in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue West. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said once at the location, they found a wounded male inside a vehicle....
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
‘To know her was to love her’: Help sought with funeral for young mother fatally shot in Birmingham
A GoFundMe has been launched for a 19-year-old mother who was fatally shot when gunfire erupted in a Birmingham parking lot during exhibition driving. Ja’Kia Winston was killed early Sunday in the 800 block of Second Avenue North. She leaves behind an infant son. “Ja’Kia Winston wasn’t just your...
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
$1,000 reward offered in July shooting death of Sylacauga 20-year-old
A reward is being offered for information in the slaying of a 20-year-old in Sylacauga last month. Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was killed July 29. Sylacauga police responded about 8:30 p.m. that Friday to the Drew Court public housing community on a report of shots fired in the area. When...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
2nd suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed...
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
