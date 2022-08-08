ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestdale, AL

AL.com

Police: Man charged with capital murder in Birmingham double homicide had relationship with victim

A suspect has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the double homicide of a Birmingham man and woman Thursday night on the city’s west side, police said Friday. Curtis Humphry, 31, of Leeds, had a romantic relationship with the female victim, identified Friday as 30-year-old Cheyanne Maria Wilson, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. She was from Birmingham.
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

