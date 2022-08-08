Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Onondaga County residents urged to carry naloxone to prevent overdose deaths
The Onondaga County Health Department is reporting several significant spikes in overdose activity over the past two months. The county gathered the information through its OD MAP system, which uses 911 calls, among other indicators, to track overdose activity. They say they recorded 14 or more overdoses in 24 hours...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory
An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pocket primer on the GOP, Democratic primaries in NY-22
The race for New York’s newly redistricted 22nd Congressional District is wide open, which means the Aug. 23 primaries could be quite competitive, though turnout is not expected to be high. But let’s start at the beginning. The current 22nd Congressional District in New York is represented by...
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
wskg.org
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
