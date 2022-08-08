ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory

An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Pocket primer on the GOP, Democratic primaries in NY-22

The race for New York’s newly redistricted 22nd Congressional District is wide open, which means the Aug. 23 primaries could be quite competitive, though turnout is not expected to be high. But let’s start at the beginning. The current 22nd Congressional District in New York is represented by...
SYRACUSE, NY
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
TRUMANSBURG, NY

