hoiabc.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
wglt.org
With queer-themed books on the chopping block, 3 local organizations come together to talk about it
Bloomington-Normal’s Pride Fest takes place on Saturday. But when the glitter settles, the work is not done. On Monday, Aug. 15, all are invited to a virtual book club exploring three queer-themed titles threatened by censorship: Maia Kobabe’s memoir "Gender Queer," "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel, and the Gender Cool book bundle.
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
Central Illinois Proud
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday, 8/10/22
On today's episode, you'll hear about a national initiative that's playing out locally, aiming to increase the number of women working for police departments. Plus, meet the first youth member of Bloomington's Public Safety and Community Relations Board. And hear why McLean County's mental health initiatives are getting national attention.
wglt.org
McLean County joins national effort to keep ‘familiar faces’ out of shelters and the justice system
McLean County is taking part in a national effort to improve mental health treatment. The National Association of Counties has tabbed McLean County and about a dozen other counties and cities across the United States to share ideas through the new Familiar Faces Initiative. City and county government officials have...
Central Illinois Proud
Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
wcbu.org
Peoria's community gardens are doing more for the city than providing healthy produce
Although thought of as a primarily urban landscape, Peoria touts an impressive amount of green spaces, and with that comes several community gardens tucked into corridors all around the city. Typically, community gardens are plots of land that are transformed into a garden with help from community members. The harvest...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up in...
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
ourquadcities.com
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
wglt.org
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women
In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for fall move-in, announces street closures
Residence hall and dorm move-in begins Monday. With about 6,000 students moving in before classes begin on Aug. 22, Illinois State University has shared information about move-in sign-up and road closures planned for the week. More information about move-in, including directions to residence halls and instructions for unloading cars, can...
wcbu.org
Director of airports provides update on Peoria International
After the announcement of a new air traffic control tower last month, more changes are coming to the Peoria International Airport. An $8.4 million grant, announced in late July, will be used for resurfacing projects on the airport’s runways. “There's a thing called a pavement condition index study,” explained...
wglt.org
McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge
Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
myradiolink.com
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
wglt.org
Data driven: Emerging adult court being considered in McLean County
McLean County courts hope to use data on juvenile offenders to reduce adult crime and punishment in central Illinois. The effort has two prongs — improving interventions for troubled children, and a potential specialty court for offenders aged 18 to 25. This could accelerate changes already happening. The seeds...
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
