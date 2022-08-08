Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge
Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
wglt.org
McLean County joins national effort to keep ‘familiar faces’ out of shelters and the justice system
McLean County is taking part in a national effort to improve mental health treatment. The National Association of Counties has tabbed McLean County and about a dozen other counties and cities across the United States to share ideas through the new Familiar Faces Initiative. City and county government officials have...
wglt.org
Normal council to consider pickleball courts, denser housing for Wintergreen
The Normal Town Council will consider spending close to $561,000 to improve tennis and pickleball courts at Anderson and Underwood parks when it meets Monday evening. Anderson Park’s three tennis courts would get new asphalt bases and surfaces, net posts, nets, and fencing. Underwood Park’s two tennis courts would be converted to six pickleball courts, also with a new base layer, court surface, and court accoutrements. Both parks had courts built in the 1970s. Town staff said none of those courts have been resurfaced in two decades with the infrastructure spending taking into account the growing popularity of pickleball.
wglt.org
Q&A: Police review board's Kimberly Howard and Ashley Farmer say new teen member bridges generation gap
It’s been five years since the Bloomington City Council passed an ordinance creating a resident-led police review board. And now, for the first time, the city's Public Safety and Community Relations Board includes a teen member. That’s unique among Bloomington committees and commissions, says Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. He recently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
McLean County’s COVID numbers improve as CDC loosens protocols
New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in McLean County as the Centers for Disease Control relaxes its COVID-19 guidelines. McLean County remains at medium COVID-19 community level, meaning people at high risk of COVID complications, or who have high risk people in their household, should consider wearing a mask in indoor public places.
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday, 8/10/22
On today's episode, you'll hear about a national initiative that's playing out locally, aiming to increase the number of women working for police departments. Plus, meet the first youth member of Bloomington's Public Safety and Community Relations Board. And hear why McLean County's mental health initiatives are getting national attention.
wglt.org
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women
In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
wglt.org
With queer-themed books on the chopping block, 3 local organizations come together to talk about it
Bloomington-Normal’s Pride Fest takes place on Saturday. But when the glitter settles, the work is not done. On Monday, Aug. 15, all are invited to a virtual book club exploring three queer-themed titles threatened by censorship: Maia Kobabe’s memoir "Gender Queer," "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel, and the Gender Cool book bundle.
RELATED PEOPLE
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
wglt.org
Final report on Landings shootings in Normal leaves 'why' unanswered
Nearly a year ago on a sunny late summer afternoon, a cascade of sharp cracks sounded in the Landings Mobile Home Park in Normal. Ronald Reiner, 66, a resident of the Landings, had taken his handgun and started shooting. Police responded with everyone on the shift, including school resource officers. When it was over, three people were dead.
wglt.org
McLean County coroner identifies woman found dead in vehicle
The McLean County Coroner's office has released the name of a missing woman who was found dead in a parked vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, was identified as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington around 1 p.m.
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vandalism at St. Patrick’s school
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) The Decatur Police are investigating vandalism in the downtown area of Decatur. On August 12 at 5:35 a.m. the DPD said they received reports of vandalism. During the investigation, DPD took a 38-year-old man in custody after locating him at Central Park. Officers said they arrested the man for damaging property at […]
smilepolitely.com
Shawarma Joint’s Urbana location opens this month
Shawarma Joint, the Campustown restaurant known for excellent shawarma, will open a second location in Urbana on University Avenue this month. The halal restaurant confirmed on the phone that the Urbana location's opening date is expected to be Monday, August 22nd. The new Shawarma Joint will have a similar set-up...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
wcsjnews.com
Cullom Triple Murder Case Day 2 Recap
Day two of a Livingston County triple murder case took place this afternoon. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies in Livingston County. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and 51-year-old Norman Walker, who was the neighbor at a house on East Jackson Street in Cullom early Christmas morning in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
WAND TV
Man charged for attempted murder pleas not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting a 22-year-old in Decatur pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. Police arrested Keylon M. Oneal, 23, back in June after a shots fired incident sent one to the hospital. Decatur Police were called to the area of East Wood St....
WAND TV
Rooster statue stolen from Krekels in Decatur found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Krekels Dairy Maid said their beloved rooster statue is located, according to the restaurant. The restaurant asked for the public's help after a rooster statue was stolen just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Video shows two men driving up in a black Honda Accord and taking...
25newsnow.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0