Oblong discusses future housing project

By By Angela Downing
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago

The Oblong Village Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and went into executive session at the end of the meeting.
Board members discussed the idea of buying property on the north side of the Village and selling the lots to residents and future residents to build homes on.
The idea came about with Crawford County having a housing shortage for residents as well as future residents who may be coming into the area due to jobs in the area adding production.
The area, known currently as Park Meadows Subdivision, would be the new home to houses that the home owner will have one year from purchase, to build on.
Homes in question will range between $175,000 and $200,000.
The area will be used as a TIF, Tax Increment Financing, which the Village will get its money back once homes are on the lots and the new land owners begin paying taxes on the properties.
The board agreed to buy the 33 acres in the subdivision in the amount of $212,000.
This is subject to financing and a 60 day closing agreement.
Also decided in executive session was to retain Taylor Law Office in Effingham specifically for this project.
The sole purpose of hiring Taylor Law Office is for making the acreage in the subdivision a new TIF area as well as assist with other legal questions regarding the purchase of the land.
Taylor Law Office will not replace the Village attorney, Frank Weber.
During the open part of the meeting, Bill Burke stated that some of the land in the area is already sold and there are 44 lots available in the subdivision.
The subdivision will be highly regulated, such as if the land owner has not started the building process within the first year, the Village of Oblong would get the land back and can resell it.
As the project moves forward, more details and information will be released.

