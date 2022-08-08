The Ford F-150 Lightning may not have won the race to become the first new EV pickup on the market – as the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T (which it recently beat in a comparison test) preceded it – but it is already the best-selling vehicle in that relatively new segment by a long shot, with nearly 4,500 units delivered to all 50 states since production began a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, the Tesla Cybertruck – which was originally revealed in 2019 – has been delayed multiple times, and is currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2023. Thus, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently took a jab at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over that fact while announcing a new clean energy agreement with DTE Energy.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO