fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Raptor R Also Stolen From Infamous Dearborn Lot
The 2023 Ford Raptor R was just revealed less than one month ago, marking the long-awaited return of the V8 engine to that high-performance off-road-focused pickup following years of V6-only offerings. The Raptor R won’t enter production at the Dearborn Truck plant until this fall, but it seems as if one of them is already out there somewhere, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that a 2023 Ford Raptor R was stolen from the very same Blue Oval storage lot where a number of other vehicles have been taken in recent months.
fordauthority.com
Successful Ford F-150 Lightning Launch Prompts Farley To Dunk On Musk
The Ford F-150 Lightning may not have won the race to become the first new EV pickup on the market – as the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T (which it recently beat in a comparison test) preceded it – but it is already the best-selling vehicle in that relatively new segment by a long shot, with nearly 4,500 units delivered to all 50 states since production began a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, the Tesla Cybertruck – which was originally revealed in 2019 – has been delayed multiple times, and is currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2023. Thus, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently took a jab at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over that fact while announcing a new clean energy agreement with DTE Energy.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lineup To Ditch AM Radio
As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is receiving a few minor changes for the EV pickup’s second model year, though also some significant price increases across the board, too. But those aren’t the only updates Ford has in store for the 2023 F-150 Lightning, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the pickup is also dropping a pretty old fashioned feature – its AM radio, which was standard on the 2022 F-150 Lighting.
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
komando.com
Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues
We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
GM Stumbles, Future Grim
The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
