The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Think of it as weed whiplash. In November 2020, residents of Granite County voted to legalize adult-use marijuana by a margin of 55-45. According to House Bill 701, the Legislature’s subsequent marijuana framework bill, that vote established Granite as a “green” county that permits sales. Then, in...
“If you’ve got the imagination, the talent and the perseverance, if you have stories to tell, and if you possess strong medicine and a little luck, you can be a writer.” —James Welch, “Letter to a Young Writer”. The inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival this...
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
