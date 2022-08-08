ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana Free Press

Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy

The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
