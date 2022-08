Greg Louis Fucci, of Parsons, was born on Oct. 4, 1951 to Louis Ernest Fucci and Marilyn Raleigh Fucci in Rutland, Vermont. He departed this earth on Aug. 6, 2022 at his home in Parsons surrounded by his family, and moved to his heavenly home. He was married to Sheila...

PARSONS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO