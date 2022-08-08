Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
azbigmedia.com
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
azbigmedia.com
PRESS Coffee says 10th location is coming to Tempe
PRESS Coffee announced it will open the tenth Valley location inside 100 Mill this August. Located conveniently at 100 S. Mill Ave., with easy access to Mill Ave. and Loop 202, PRESS will join other well-known tenants including Amazon and Deloitte but be the sole coffee provider in the building.
azbigmedia.com
Paradise Palms in Biltmore submarket sells for $365M
Newmark announced the $36.5 million sale of Paradise Palms, a 130-unit, value-add multifamily community situated in the prime Biltmore/Uptown submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Chris Canter and Brett Polachek and Executive Managing Director Brad Goff represented the seller, Ogden Capital Partners LLC, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer.
azbigmedia.com
Breeze Airways will begin Phoenix Sky Harbor service in November
Today, Breeze Airways Chief Operating Officer Michael Wuerger announced service from Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina and Provo, Utah beginning November 2, 2022. “I welcome Breeze Airways and its innovative approach to air travel as we increase travel options and passenger volume at Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We look forward to its success and growth of destinations served from Phoenix.”
azbigmedia.com
White Hat Life Science Investor Conference connects innovators and investors
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference, a biotech and healthcare investor conference, will showcase exciting biotech and medtech companies from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region September 28-29, 2022 during Arizona Bioscience Week. Investors will have the opportunity to connect with a new generation of biotech and healthcare...
azbigmedia.com
Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts
Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Todd Sanders talks the robust Metro Phoenix economy
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 46’s guest is Todd Sanders, president and CEO of Greater Phoenix Chamber, who talks about the positive business climate growing the Metro Phoenix economy. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch &...
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
azbigmedia.com
Edkey Sequoia Schools open Pathfinder Academy in Buckeye
Edkey Inc. – Sequoia Schools celebrated the opening of Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Verrado Way & I-10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and “Meet the Teacher” night with students and their parents. The elementary and secondary schools are located at Verrado Way and the I-10 in Buckeye, Ariz. The school will provide students in grades K-11 with the highest quality teaching and an outstanding learning environment.
azbigmedia.com
Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south
As neon lights replaced the setting sun one recent Friday evening, the city’s nightlife scene came alive along Mill Avenue, a popular spot near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Some revelers arrived by car, but others stepped off the new Tempe streetcar that makes several stops along Mill and winds through other parts of downtown.
azbigmedia.com
State Route 24 brings traffic relief to Southeast Mesa
Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
azbigmedia.com
Fight over Resolution Copper Mine drags on – and both sides expect more
Superior Mayor Mila Besich comes from a family of miners, so she knows it takes a long time to open a mine. But even she is getting frustrated by the years of reviews and court challenges to the proposed Resolution Copper mine. “The Resolution Copper project is a very important...
