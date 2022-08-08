Edkey Inc. – Sequoia Schools celebrated the opening of Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Verrado Way & I-10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and “Meet the Teacher” night with students and their parents. The elementary and secondary schools are located at Verrado Way and the I-10 in Buckeye, Ariz. The school will provide students in grades K-11 with the highest quality teaching and an outstanding learning environment.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO