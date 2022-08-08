ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts looking for applicants to fill vacant commission seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is asking for applications to fill a vacant seat on the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness. The commission gives guidance and recommendations to the Department of Economic Development on administering funds from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund to help curb housing issues across the state.
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
Experts say Nebraska is top ten in motorcycle fatalities across America

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Nebraska has the 9th highest death toll for motorcycle accidents in America, some are calling for action to save lives. Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant of QuoteWizards.com says within the last two years Nebraska has seen a “36% increase in motorcycle fatalities.”. That data doesn’t even include...
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
