klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts looking for applicants to fill vacant commission seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is asking for applications to fill a vacant seat on the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness. The commission gives guidance and recommendations to the Department of Economic Development on administering funds from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund to help curb housing issues across the state.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
klkntv.com
Experts say Nebraska is top ten in motorcycle fatalities across America
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Nebraska has the 9th highest death toll for motorcycle accidents in America, some are calling for action to save lives. Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant of QuoteWizards.com says within the last two years Nebraska has seen a “36% increase in motorcycle fatalities.”. That data doesn’t even include...
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
klkntv.com
Gov. Ricketts thanks Air National Guard and Nebraska National Guard in Middle East
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Governor Pete Ricketts visited the Air National Guard and the Nebraska National Guard (NNG) in Kuwait and Qatar to meet with servicemembers. First stopping at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, he spent time thanking NNG Soldiers of the 1057th Military Police Company for their service....
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
A Massive Crossover Voting Surge Is Already Happening In Wyoming
This may be one of the biggest surges in crossover voting in Wyoming's history. According to an in-depth article by Cowboy State Daily:. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. Democrats lost 6,069 voters,...
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
