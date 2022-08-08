Read full article on original website
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling, 78, of Zanesville, died at 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born April 7, 1944 during the starvation winter in Alsmeer, Netherlands a son of the late Klaas and Akya (Bartsas) Dubbeling. Nick graduated from primary and secondary schools and began a Masters level program. He was a graduate assistant and taught psychology at his university, upon coming to the United States in 1972he began his studies toward a PHD program and his internship in Worchester, Mass. Nick received his PHD from Ohio University in 1986. He worked for Six County for many years and also did psychology testing and evaluations for local lawyers and the courts. Nick especially enjoyed his work at Mt. Alyoysius. Nick enjoyed reading, cooking, travel and working in his yard.
Donna A. Bugglin
Donna Ardith Bugglin, age 89, of Senecaville, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to be reunited with her devoted husband Walter. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind. She led by example and believed that. family was not always blood. She...
Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case
A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
Party In Putnam
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Putnam Neighborhood hosted Party in Putnam today!. The event celebrates the revival of the historic Putnam Neighborhood, which was a center for the Ohio anti-slavery movement. There is plenty to do and explore, from museum tours at the Increase Matthews Museum to Underground Railroad Walking...
Flint and His Four Sisters: A Great Name for A Band, And Also The Animal Shelter Society Pets of The Week!
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week. There’s not one. Not two. But five sweet, almost 3-month old Australian Red Heeler Cattle Dogs up for adoption!. Flint, the sole boy of the group and his 4 sisters: Sweetie, Sophie, Stella, and...
Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run. Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
Cambridge City Park Hosts 2nd Day of Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Oh – The Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival continued today!. Artists and vendors are set up at Cambridge City Park from 10 am until 7 PM!. Over 70 artists , displaying and selling everything from woodwork and wooden toys, to jewelry, soaps, candles, and more are featured at the 3-Day festival.
Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry county involving a motorcycle and a semi. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 555 in Bearfield Township. The Lancaster Post reports that 55-year-old Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City was riding his motorcycle north...
Jill’s Unique Boutique Cuts Ribbon and Officially Opens For Business
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new place to shop is now open in Zanesviile!. Jill’s Unique Boutique and Consignment Shop cut the ribbon on their location at 1214 Brandywine Boulevard, officially opening for business!. Jill’s offers a variety of consignment items, both new and used for women, men, and...
MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles. Fox said when the position opened...
Eastside Community Ministry Gives Away Backpacks & School Supplies For Tools For School
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Backpacks filled with all the back-to-school essentials were picked up by families Thursday. Volunteers from Eastside Community Ministry gathered at Zanesville Middle School to pass them out. Over 830 kids, from 1st through 12th grades registered for Tools for Schools which provides students with any school...
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The 52nd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival will take place August 12, 13 and 14 in Cambridge City Park. The Board President of the Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation, Stephanie Bridwell, said this is a great time to come enjoy the performing and visual arts. “We have...
ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County
Cambridge, Ohio–– ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, Thursday, August 11, announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge, Ohio, creating three new jobs. Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI...
MSWCD Unveils New Native Pollinator Garden
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting everyone in to stop and smell the flowers as they celebrate the grand opening of their Native Pollinator Plant Garden. Located at the Rural Services Building on Underwood Avenue the garden benefits both the flowers and the bees pollinating...
