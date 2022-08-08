Read full article on original website
Robert W. Rayner
Robert W. Rayner, 79 of Duncan Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Bob was born at his family home in Gaysport, on February 5, 1943. He is the son of the...
Cynthia L. Powell
Cynthia L. Powell, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:38 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on July 25, 1952 in Zanesville. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 where she enjoyed playing in the band. She attended Gateway College of Evangelism, then transferred to Muskingum Area Technical College and received an associate degree in computer science. She went on to the University of Toledo and earned a bachelor’s degree in business. She retired from the state of Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation where she was a disability examiner. After she retired, she came back to reside in Zanesville. She was a member of The Anchor Church in Zanesville. She is survived by her parents Robert and Mary Lou Powell of Roseville. Two sisters Debbie (Michael) Powell Heims Sales of Lewisville, Texas and Carolyn (Jim) Powell Morrison of Ripley, West Virginia. Nieces and nephews Anthony (Laura) Heims of Dallas, Texas, Anissa (Brandon) Pooser, Holly (Shane) Baugess of Grove City, Candace (Nathaniel) Hudson of Morgantown, West Virginia, Burt (Amy) Brown of Saltillo, Brendon (Brittany) Sales, Breanne (Justin) Sales Flowers, and Amberlee (Chris) Sales Talavera. A host of great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister Diana Brown, a nephew Brandon Morrison. Cynthia will be remembered for her quick wit, laughter, love for God, people, and especially her family which endeared her to all who knew her. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday August 15, 2022 at The Anchor Church in Zanesville where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 16, 2022 where friends may also call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Donna A. Bugglin
Donna Ardith Bugglin, age 89, of Senecaville, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to be reunited with her devoted husband Walter. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind. She led by example and believed that. family was not always blood. She...
Melanie B. Hamilton
Melanie B. Hamilton, 67, of Zanesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care Morrison House with her husband and children by her side. She was born on January 11, 1955, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald D. and Mary B. Ferrell of Zanesville.
Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
Paws Benefit Garage Sale
ZANESVILLE, OH- A garage sale is helping to control the pet population of Muskingum County. Paws of Muskingum County is holding the sale at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Rd. In addition to household items there’s also dog and cat supplies including dog beds, coats, jackets, collars and harnesses. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. President of Paws Muskingum County’s Spay Neuter Assistance Program, Teresa Hildeband spoke about why she was holding this event.
MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles. Fox said when the position opened...
Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
Flint and His Four Sisters: A Great Name for A Band, And Also The Animal Shelter Society Pets of The Week!
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week. There’s not one. Not two. But five sweet, almost 3-month old Australian Red Heeler Cattle Dogs up for adoption!. Flint, the sole boy of the group and his 4 sisters: Sweetie, Sophie, Stella, and...
Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The 52nd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival will take place August 12, 13 and 14 in Cambridge City Park. The Board President of the Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation, Stephanie Bridwell, said this is a great time to come enjoy the performing and visual arts. “We have...
Eastside Community Ministry Gives Away Backpacks & School Supplies For Tools For School
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Backpacks filled with all the back-to-school essentials were picked up by families Thursday. Volunteers from Eastside Community Ministry gathered at Zanesville Middle School to pass them out. Over 830 kids, from 1st through 12th grades registered for Tools for Schools which provides students with any school...
Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case
A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
Disc Golf Course Opened at Riverside Park
ZANESVILLE, Oh – There is a brand new disc golf course open to the public!. The course is located at Riverside Park and is a part of the City of Zanesville’s local entertainment initiative and was inspired by his employees. Scott Brown, the Public Service Director for the...
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
MSWCD Unveils New Native Pollinator Garden
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting everyone in to stop and smell the flowers as they celebrate the grand opening of their Native Pollinator Plant Garden. Located at the Rural Services Building on Underwood Avenue the garden benefits both the flowers and the bees pollinating...
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County
Cambridge, Ohio–– ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, Thursday, August 11, announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge, Ohio, creating three new jobs. Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI...
It’s Bath Time Cuts Ribbon on New Self-Service Pet Wash
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new self-service dog wash and grooming salon is officially open for business!. It’s Bath Time cut the ribbon at their location at 1535 Maple Ave. Thursday morning. They offer a variety of services, including full-service grooming, pet washes, teeth brushing, nail trimming, and even...
Jill’s Unique Boutique Cuts Ribbon and Officially Opens For Business
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new place to shop is now open in Zanesviile!. Jill’s Unique Boutique and Consignment Shop cut the ribbon on their location at 1214 Brandywine Boulevard, officially opening for business!. Jill’s offers a variety of consignment items, both new and used for women, men, and...
ZHS Takes Part in Countdown to Kick-Off Event
Sports fans welcome in football season is finally upon us. At the Barn Wednesday night WHIZ hosted “Countdown to Kick-Off” a party to celebrate the start of the new season. Zanesville Blue Devils new Head Football Coach TJ Langermeier was just one of several coaches in attendance to...
