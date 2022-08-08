Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Council Extends Boat Ramp Hours
OCEAN CITY – Recreational boaters utilizing the town’s old public boat ramp in the Little Salisbury community can enjoy the water a little later after resort officials last week agreed to extend the hours of operation at the facility. For years, the public boat ramp in the north-end...
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 12, 2022
(Editor’s Note: With thousands of people converging on the Harbour Island Marina this week for the White Marlin Open, we thought it would be opportune to look back at the site before it was home to a housing community and host to the largest billfishing tourney in the world.)
WMDT.com
First Look: New Beach Patrol Station Planned for Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Town of Rehoboth is releasing the latest upgrade plans for the beach patrol station on the boardwalk. The new facility is set to feature ATV launching pads and beach-facing safety equipment as well as expanded public bathrooms and ADA-compliant ramps on the first floor, with a state-of-the-art command center, locker room, and training facility on the top floor.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines Annual Meeting Set For Saturday
OCEAN PINES – Association officials are encouraging Ocean Pines homeowners to attend this week’s annual meeting. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) will hold its annual meeting in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. The association is reminding homeowners that a quorum is needed to conduct business, and that participation is encouraged.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – August 12, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
The Dispatch
Wicomico Council Supports Ban On DAF Storage Tanks
SALISBURY – A proposal to ban dissolved air flotation (DAF) storage tanks in Wicomico County will move forward with the support of the Wicomico County Council. In a recent work session, the Wicomico County Council agreed to have legal counsel review the possibility of banning DAF storage tanks that hold poultry rendering waste.
The Dispatch
Berlin Misses On Grant Attempts
BERLIN – The town will continue to seek funding for two major projects despite the news that recent requests for grants were unsuccessful. Mayor Zack Tyndall announced this week that neither a request for wastewater treatment plant funding nor a request for funds for a pedestrian bridge over Route 113 were granted. He says the town will keep looking for other funding opportunities.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
The Dispatch
Donations Made to Easterseals Camp Fairlee
Mark Engberg (right) of the Charles Schwab Independent Branch in Rehoboth Beach, is pictured with Easterseals President/CEO Kenan Sklenar as he once again showed his support by offering a match of up to $5,000 in donations to Easterseals Camp Fairlee. Camp Fairlee, located outside of Chestertown, Maryland, is one of the only camps in the region that provides a typical residential camp experience for children and adults with disabilities year-round.
The Dispatch
School Board Approves Virtual Instruction Day Plan
SALISBURY –Bottom of Form With board approval this week, a virtual day instruction plan for Wicomico County schools now advances to the state superintendent. On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted to approve a virtual day instruction plan for Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) and to submit the document to the state superintendent for approval.
The Dispatch
Town Officials Reaffirm Interest In Skate Park
BERLIN– Town officials this week asked the Berlin Parks Commission to put together some steps that will help the town make a skate park a reality. During a discussion of the town’s park priorities, members of the public expressed concern that an inclusive playground, a concept first discussed last year, topped the town’s priority list despite the fact that residents had been clamoring for a skate park for years. Mayor Zack Tyndall said proponents of the skate park needed dialogue with the Berlin Parks Commission while council members asked commission members to do something concrete to get the project moving.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friay: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar
BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
The Dispatch
White Marlin Open A True Success Story
While there is much excitement for next month’s first-ever Oceans Calling music festival, the highlight of Ocean City’s annual special events calendar continues to be the White Marlin Open. There are several significant special events that annually pack an economic punch for the Ocean City area, but there’s...
The Dispatch
OCBP Adjusts As Coverage Dips
OCEAN CITY—With the beginning of the annual education drain, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is starting to face challenges related to a drop-off in staff, but the resort’s 10 miles of sandy beaches will remain covered during the waning weeks of summer. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP)...
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
