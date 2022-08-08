BERLIN– Town officials this week asked the Berlin Parks Commission to put together some steps that will help the town make a skate park a reality. During a discussion of the town’s park priorities, members of the public expressed concern that an inclusive playground, a concept first discussed last year, topped the town’s priority list despite the fact that residents had been clamoring for a skate park for years. Mayor Zack Tyndall said proponents of the skate park needed dialogue with the Berlin Parks Commission while council members asked commission members to do something concrete to get the project moving.

