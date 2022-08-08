Severe weather closes several rides at Water World

Colorado's largest water park is cleaning up Monday after heavy rains hit the park Sunday night, KUSA reported.

Water World said that because of the severe weather and rainfall, several of its attractions are closed on Monday.

The park announced that Thunder Bay, Lost River of the Pharaohs, Warp Speed, and Zoomerang are closed. Parts of Calypso Cove, Lazy River, and parts of River Country will also be closed or delayed.

