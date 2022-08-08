Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sterling offers exit explanation
Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
How many subs are allowed in the Premier League? New 2022-23 substitution rules explained
The Premier League is back for the 2022/23 season and while the football is much the same, there are some tweaks to the rules and guidelines.One piece of officiating which frustrated fans, players and managers alike last season was the delaying of the assistant’s raised flag for offsides to let play continue, just in case there was a goal scored and the decision needed to be reviewed. Now the assistant referees are being urged to raise their flag, only delaying if the call is really tight.Players will no longer take the knee before every game, instead reserving the anti-racism gesture...
BBC
De Jong is 'happy' and Rabiot reviews are 'mixed'
Andy Mitten, editor of fanzine United We Stand, speaking on The Football News Show about Manchester United's recent struggle to complete signings: "There are several reasons. One is Manchester United are not as attractive and can't offer Champions League football as in the past. "If in the case of Frenkie...
Comments / 0