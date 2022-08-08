Read full article on original website
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt's Wife Shocked at 7-Year Prison Sentence, Says Husband Never Put People in Danger
The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies
The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Bishop Lamor Whitehead raised eyebrows when police valued the worth of the jewelry stolen from him and his family on Sunday to be close to $1 million.
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
In stunning admission, woman recants claims police were involved in 1999 slayings of Alabama teens: "I lied"
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
Ex-Correctional Officer in Florida Arrested for Allegedly Heading Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Ring
Authorities in Florida this week announced the takedown of a large-scale drug trafficking ring allegedly headed by a former state correctional officer. Christina Michelle Guess, 44, an ex-prison guard with the Florida Department of Corrections, was taken into custody along with her alleged supplier and several underlings and charged with a slew of felonies, including trafficking in 200 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy.
