ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Neptune man charged with murder in stabbing early Sunday

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTmUu_0h9OSQkg00

NEPTUNE−A 32-year-old township man has been charged with murder in a stabbing in a residential neighborhood early Sunday, authorities said.

Derrick Simms also drew charges of hindering and illegal possession of a knife., acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Monday.

Neptune police officers went to Squirrel Road shortly before 5:45 a.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing. They found an unresponsive male victim in the front yard of a home with a stab wound, Linskey said. The victim, who was also from Neptune, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities declined to release additional information on him.

Simms' address is listed as the property where the victim was found, according to public records.

CRIME: Teenager is charged with murder, weapons offenses as juvenile in Asbury Park shooting

Simms is being held at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.

There was no immediate information on an attorney for Simms.

Linskey is urging anyone with information to call Detective Christopher Guy of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Officer Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, local issues and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune man charged with murder in stabbing early Sunday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 22, dies days after being shot in N.J., authorities say

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries days after he was shot in Camden, authorities said Friday. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Federal Street, where officers found Lemuel Rodgers wounded, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
Trentonian

Prosecutor: Robbinsville cop charged with official misconduct after he ‘abused his position’

ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

N.J. man accused of killing missing 5-year-old after her remains were found in basement

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently charged with murder after the remains of his girlfriend’s missing daughter were reportedly found in his basement. According to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday, July 26, authorities learned about a welfare check request for Monique Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters, and as a result, an investigation was launched. It was reportedly determined that one of Durham’s twin daughters was missing, and no family or friends had seen the juvenile since 2019.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS

On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Neptune, NJ man charged with murder after fight turns deadly

NEPTUNE — A township man was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man during a fight Sunday morning, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Just before 6 a.m., township police officers were dispatched to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing. They discovered a male victim in the front yard, unresponsive with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder

NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy