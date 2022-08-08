NEPTUNE−A 32-year-old township man has been charged with murder in a stabbing in a residential neighborhood early Sunday, authorities said.

Derrick Simms also drew charges of hindering and illegal possession of a knife., acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Monday.

Neptune police officers went to Squirrel Road shortly before 5:45 a.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing. They found an unresponsive male victim in the front yard of a home with a stab wound, Linskey said. The victim, who was also from Neptune, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities declined to release additional information on him.

Simms' address is listed as the property where the victim was found, according to public records.

CRIME: Teenager is charged with murder, weapons offenses as juvenile in Asbury Park shooting

Simms is being held at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.

There was no immediate information on an attorney for Simms.

Linskey is urging anyone with information to call Detective Christopher Guy of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Officer Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune man charged with murder in stabbing early Sunday