The 167th annual Hamilton County Fair is this week. Here's what you should know.

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Situated in the middle of Carthage on approximately 30 acres of land is the Hamilton County Agricultural Society, producers of the 167th annual Hamilton County Fair.

Former United States President William Henry Harrison founded the Hamilton County Agricultural Society in 1819.

Harrison was active in the society, making it an essential organization for farmers to learn about new agricultural technology through educational programs and activities, such as the Hamilton County Fair.

The fair was initially created to meet local farmers' needs and act as the culminating event of the agricultural year in which farmers could showcase their work. Although the event's mission has changed, it remains a beacon of community pride.

Today, the fair acts as a historic family-friendly event that serves to educate the region about the importance of agriculture. Thousands of people visit the fair each year to learn about food production and enjoy carnival rides. They can also pet farm animals and, of course, eat greasy food, as well as participate in various other activities.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Hamilton County Fair.

When is the Hamilton County Fair?

The fair will take place on Aug. 11-14. Its hours of operation are Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday noon-10 p.m.

Where is the Hamilton County Fair?

The fair is located at 7700 Vine St., Carthage, less than a mile from Interstate 75.

How much is the Hamilton County Fair?

Fair admission is $10, and parking is $5. All rides are included in the cost of entry.

Exhibitor and membership passes may be purchased at the fairgrounds office in advance or during the day of item drop off. Membership passes are $30. Individuals seeking to buy membership passes must be Hamilton County residents and over 21.

Membership passes include four-day admission to the fair and parking.

Exhibitor passes are $20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair will not have food exhibits this year. Individuals with exhibitor passes may bring 20 items to the exhibit.

Exhibitor passes do not include the price of admission.

Hamilton County Fair event schedule

Thursday, Aug. 11

4:00 p.m. Fair Opens

4:30 p.m. Opening Day Ceremonies (pavilion)

6:30 p.m. Wrestling (near beer garden)

7:00 p.m. Broken Horn Rodeo (grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 12

4:00 p.m. Fair opens

6:00 p.m. Motorcycle Racing (grandstand)

6:30 p.m. Wrestling (near beer garden)

Saturday, Aug. 13

11:00 a.m. Fair Opens

1:30 p.m. Wrestling (near beer garden)

5:00 p.m. Wrestling (near beer garden)

7:00 p.m. Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

Sunday, Aug. 14

Noon Fair Opens

Noon- 3:00 p.m. Sensory Day (all grounds)

Noon Center of Science and Industry (Pavilion)

1:30 p.m. Wrestling (near beer garden)

2:00 p.m. Illusionist (sensory area)

6:00 p.m. Go Kart Racing (grandstand)

All-day events

All American Petting Zoo (red barn)

Livestock and Poultry Displays (barn area)

Musical Acts provided by Hutch Down Records (pavilion and beer garden)

Various Demonstrators (arts building)

Equine Demonstrations (barn area)

Visit the 167th annual Hamilton County Fair website for more information.

