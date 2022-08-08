ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Coroner in Delaware County seeks help in finding deceased Muncie man's family

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMbx3_0h9OSNLj00

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County coroner's office is seeking the public’s help in finding family members of a Muncie man who died over the weekend,.

County Coroner Rick Howell said he was seeking relatives of Steven R. Smith, 68, who died Saturday at Muncie Care Center-Brickyard.

Others are reading: Delaware County's COVID cases fall 14.5%; Indiana cases fall 4.4%

Anyone with information on survivors of Smith is asked to call the coroner's office at 765-747-7724. A voice-mail message can be left if the call is made when the office is not staffed.

Earlier in the day, coroners were also searching for relatives of Haley Paige Hines, who would have observed her 33rd birthday this week. She died Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of South Vine Street, according to Gavin Greene, Delaware County's chief deputy coroner.

Greene said early Monday evening that a relative of Hines had been located.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Coroner in Delaware County seeks help in finding deceased Muncie man's family

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense. The shootings happened at 16th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.
ANDERSON, IN
woofboomnews.com

Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm

Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Government
Muncie, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
wrtv.com

Suspect in shooting of Richmond police officer has criminal history dating back to 1994

RICHMOND — The suspect in the shooting of a Richmond police officer is what some would call a 'career criminal' with convictions dating back to 1994. Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond has served more than 20 years in prison for different crimes, according to records obtained by WRTV Investigates, and had just been released from prison on December 31, 2021 after serving 3.5 years in state prison on drug offenses.
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#County#Muncie Star Press
clintoncountydailynews.com

One Killed in Howard County Crash

At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy