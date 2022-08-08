MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County coroner's office is seeking the public’s help in finding family members of a Muncie man who died over the weekend,.

County Coroner Rick Howell said he was seeking relatives of Steven R. Smith, 68, who died Saturday at Muncie Care Center-Brickyard.

Others are reading: Delaware County's COVID cases fall 14.5%; Indiana cases fall 4.4%

Anyone with information on survivors of Smith is asked to call the coroner's office at 765-747-7724. A voice-mail message can be left if the call is made when the office is not staffed.

Earlier in the day, coroners were also searching for relatives of Haley Paige Hines, who would have observed her 33rd birthday this week. She died Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of South Vine Street, according to Gavin Greene, Delaware County's chief deputy coroner.

Greene said early Monday evening that a relative of Hines had been located.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Coroner in Delaware County seeks help in finding deceased Muncie man's family