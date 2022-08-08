ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Dollar General opens another location in Oconto County

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD – Dollar General now has five stores in Oconto County, after the national retailer opened its latest on July 30.

Along with a range of general merchandise, home décor and party goods, the store at 17210 Emma Lea Lane – just off State 32 – also carries a variety of food items.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Lakewood store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.  “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The Lakewood store also offers an assortment of fresh fruit and vegetables. The company has increased the number of stores with salad mixes, apples, tomatoes, onions and potatoes and other items to 2,300 – about one in eight of its locations – from about 1,300 in June 2021, when it announced plans to expand those offerings in up to 10,000 stores.

The new location is the fourth to open in Oconto County over the past two years. The store in Oconto Falls opened a year ago, Lena in July 2020 and Suring in February 2020. The Oconto store opened in late October 2004.

The Tennessee-based retailer also opened three stores in Marinette County last year: Niagara in August, Wausaukee in May, and a second location near Crivitz in March. The first store in Crivitz also opened in late October 2004. There are also locations in Peshtigo, Marinette and Pembine.

In Forest County, the retailer operates stores in Crandon, which opened in 2005, and in Wabeno, which opened March this year.

As of April 29, Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states, up from 17,000 since November 2020. The company said it plans to open just over 1,100 new stores this year.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Dollar General opens another location in Oconto County

