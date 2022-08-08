ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Car chase through Redding ends in Anderson with police dog fight and arrest

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago
A car chase through the streets of east and west Redding finally ended in Anderson on Sunday night when a woman who was driving crashed, fought a police dog and was arrested on suspicion of stealing the car and other charges related to the pursuit.

The chase began around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when people began calling 911 to report a silver-colored Acura sedan unable to maintain lanes and driving into oncoming traffic on South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane.

Redding police said the driver went north on Interstate 5 and got off the freeway at East Cypress Avenue, and was later spotted by witnesses "spinning doughnuts" in a parking lot near Cypress and Hartnell avenues.

Officers went to the parking lot and attempted to stop the woman, later identified as Christina Vallesteroes , 25, of Round Mountain. Instead of stopping, she drove off. Officers lost sight of the vehicle when she began driving the wrong way on Market Street near Pine Street, police said.

At that point, officers canceled the pursuit out of concern for public safety, police said.

But police soon began receiving reports that the car was seen going down South Market Street.

Officers again attempted to stop her at a gas station at Eastside and South Bonnyview roads. She came close to hitting customers as she drove through the station and around the fuel pumps, police said.

As she left the gas station, she accelerated and drove toward a police cruiser, police said.

After leaving the station she drove south on Highway 273 and into the parking lot of a shopping center at Westside Road in south Redding.

Officers attempted to use a spike strip across the roadway to flatten the car's tires, but Vallesteroes went around them into an oncoming lane and nearly striking another vehicle, police said.

She continued on toward Anderson, where she attempted to turn east onto North Street, police said. However, she lost control of the car, went off the road and her car became high centered, with the underside of the car on a curb and the wheels suspended in the air.

Officers tried to get Vallsteroes out of the car, but she kept trying to get the car to move by turning the wheels and revving the engine, police said.

Officers shot beanbag rounds at the car windows to break them. Eventually, officers sent a police dog into the car to remove her from the vehicle, police said.

"Vallesteroes began fighting with the K9, punching and grabbing its snout," police said in a news release. Officers ordered her to stop fighting the dog and pulled her out of the car.

"Once out of the vehicle, Vallesteroes wrappped her legs around K9 Otto's neck with apparent intent to strangle the K9. It took several officers to stop Vallesteroes and detain her in handcuffs, " police said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then to Shasta County Jail, where she was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, reckless evasion, impaired driving, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and assaulting a police K9, police said.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

