Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
abcnews4.com
Freak accident causes carriage horse to fall to ground in downtown Charleston, says owner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pictures from a passerby showed a horse with Palmetto Carriage Works on the ground after it took a fall Thursday afternoon in the area of Beaufain and Smith Streets in downtown Charleston. ABC News 4 reached out to the general manager of the company, Tommy...
abcnews4.com
Firefly Distillery hosting fall food truck festival in September
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry foodies will be able to indulge in a special event at Firefly Distillery!. On Thursday, the distillery announced that it would be hosting a Fall Food Truck Festival. This comes following the success of the business' similar event in the spring. “We love...
abcnews4.com
Palmetto Digestive
Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
abcnews4.com
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant non-profit ramping up efforts after million-dollar donation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers and workers busy filling grocery carts full of differing types of food: frozen, canned, boxed. Checking off lists for clients in need. Folks showing up at the East Cooper Community Outreach’s main campus in Mount Pleasant. “First thing in the morning. Trying...
abcnews4.com
Bee City Zoo criticized after posting picture of giraffe in small enclosure
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bee City Zoo is home to kangaroos, alpacas and monkeys. The newest addition: a giraffe. He currently lives in a small enclosed space. The zoo's announcement of the arrival of its newest resident caused a stir on social media, leading the post to later be deleted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
abcnews4.com
Charleston International Airport back to normal operations after power outage Thursday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston International Airport is operating on a normal basis again after losing power on Thursday, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. Thursday evening, the airport lost its power due to storms in the area, leading the facility to go to a back-up power supply, the spokesperson says. Flights were continuing to arrive and depart; however, flights were on a delay.
abcnews4.com
Charleston PD: Friday morning shooting at apartment complex leaves Summerville woman dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a Charleston apartment complex. At 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street after learning of the incident. At the scene, they located a 31-year-old woman who was suffering from at least...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways adding new nonstop routes from Charleston to Phoenix, Los Angeles
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Breeze Airways is helping more Lowcountry residents reach the West Coast with the addition of new routes!. On Wednesday, the airliner shared that it would be adding nonstop service from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) and Los Angeles, California (LAX) in the fall.
abcnews4.com
Georgetown man gets to call himself homeowner after thinking he couldn't afford one
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County raised the first walls of its second cottage Thursday morning. The cottage is being built for homeowner-in-progress, James Graham. Volunteers from around the community jumped at the chance to help Graham as he prepares to take the next...
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
abcnews4.com
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of coworker in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting downtown that left a person shot in the buttocks on Wednesday, according to Charleston Police. James Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
abcnews4.com
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man indicted on charges related to impersonating member of US Marshals Service
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- On Friday, a federal grand jury in Charleston returned a two-count indictment against Jeremy Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, for possessing a weapon after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction and impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 22, 2021, Hughes falsely...
abcnews4.com
Summerville officials unveil statue honoring John and Joan McKissick
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A statue honoring football coach John McKissick, as well as his wife, Joan, was unveiled on Friday following a ceremony featuring several speakers who were impacted by the couple. Despite poor weather conditions, the gathering took place at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. During his...
Comments / 0