HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO