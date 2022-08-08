ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Firefly Distillery hosting fall food truck festival in September

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry foodies will be able to indulge in a special event at Firefly Distillery!. On Thursday, the distillery announced that it would be hosting a Fall Food Truck Festival. This comes following the success of the business' similar event in the spring. “We love...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Palmetto Digestive

Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Charleston International Airport back to normal operations after power outage Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston International Airport is operating on a normal basis again after losing power on Thursday, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. Thursday evening, the airport lost its power due to storms in the area, leading the facility to go to a back-up power supply, the spokesperson says. Flights were continuing to arrive and depart; however, flights were on a delay.
CHARLESTON, SC
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of coworker in downtown Charleston: CPD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting downtown that left a person shot in the buttocks on Wednesday, according to Charleston Police. James Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CHARLESTON, SC
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Summerville officials unveil statue honoring John and Joan McKissick

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A statue honoring football coach John McKissick, as well as his wife, Joan, was unveiled on Friday following a ceremony featuring several speakers who were impacted by the couple. Despite poor weather conditions, the gathering took place at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. During his...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

