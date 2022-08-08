Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Celsius Creditors Move to Block Company From Selling Mined Bitcoin
Celsius creditors have also filed a statement calling CEO Alex Mashinsky's assurances to customers "empty and false promises." Celsius Network’s unsecured creditors have been pressing the company on “potential misconduct by Celsius and its insiders.”. During a hearing in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding today, the committee moved...
Bitcoin’s Privacy Problem—And What Cypherpunks Are Doing to Solve It
As the U.S. government ramps up its crypto regulatory efforts, it is targeting privacy-protecting projects like never before. The crypto community is worried—especially the cypherpunks—and users are currently grappling with the implications of the Tornado Cash ban and how it may be enforced in practice. But behind the...
This Week in Coins: Ethereum and Avalanche Rally, Crypto Winter Still Not Over
Leading coins rose in anticipation of the Ethereum merge. But there are still signs of ongoing liquidity problems in the industry. Despite the ongoing cypto bear market, many top cryptocurrencies posted double-digit percentage gains over the week. Bitcoin had no such luck. Bitcoin only rose 5.5% over the last seven...
Binance Is Not Ruling Out Support for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, said today that it would not rule out support for Ethereum’s upcoming controversial fork, ETHPoW. The exchange announced it would support “the merge”—a protocol change expected to take place on or around September 19, which completes Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. That much was expected.
Huobi Chief in Talks to Sell $1 Billion Stake in Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried and Justin Sun are reportedly among investors looking to acquire a majority stake in crypto exchange Huobi Global. Huobi Group founder Leon Li is engaged in talks with a group of investors as the Chinese entrepreneur is looking to sell his majority stake in the crypto exchange at a valuation between $2 billion to $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.
DeFi Token Powering Ethereum Staker Lido Finance Jumps 18%
The token backing popular Ethereum staker Lido jumped double-digits after the final test before the merge next month. The native token behind the popular Ethereum staking platform Lido Finance has rallied more than 18% over the past 24 hours. LDO, the 62nd-largest token with a market capitalization of nearly $860...
BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust
The $10 trillion asset manager said it’s also exploring “permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets, and tokenization.”. BlackRock has launched a spot Bitcoin private trust to give its U.S.-based institutional clients direct exposure to the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The firm said that despite recent market turbulence, it’s still...
What Are Coin Mixers and How Do They Work?
Tornado Cash and similar services have “mixed” billions of dollars in cryptocurrency—much of it for legitimate uses, but some to hide funds stolen by hackers. Privacy advocates call coin mixers a necessary tool for protecting anonymity. Government officials call coin mixers tools for money laundering. Billions in...
Ripple Is Considering Buying Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius’ Assets: Report
Ripple is actively seeking to scale the company through merger and acquisition deals, a spokesperson told Reuters. Ripple Labs—the blockchain payments company behind XRP—may be interested in purchasing assets belonging to the insolvent crypto lending company Celsius. A company spokesperson told Reuters that Ripple is “interested in learning...
Ethereum Classic Hits 4-Month High as Merge Approaches
The upswing in ETC’s price coincides with the upswing of ETH. With anticipation building for the Ethereum merge next month, the price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit a four-month high of $42.29 per coin today, an increase of 15 percent in 24 hours, before settling slightly lower for the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Ethereum Up 14% as Goerli Testnet Merge Goes Live
Ethereum has just completed the network’s final dress rehearsal before the Merge event slated for September. Ethereum is entering the final stages of preparations for the much-anticipated Merge event after Goerli, the network’s third and final testnet, successfully switched over to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm on Wednesday evening. ETH was up 14% in 24 hours at the time of writing, buoyed by anticipation of the Goerli merge.
Crackdown on Tornado Cash Was Just Round 1
Since Monday's crackdown on Torndao Cash, the DeFi sector is faced with a choice: remain proudly non-compliant or bend the knee. This week the U.S. government shook the entire crypto world to its core. The Treasury Department sanctioned the crypto mixer Tornado Cash as well as several crypto wallet addresses...
Crypto Exchange Binance Freezes $450,000 From Curve Finance Hack
Binance CEO today reported that the crypto exchange managed to recover roughly 83% of the funds stolen from Curve Finance on Monday. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter today to announce that the crypto exchange had managed to freeze a hefty portion of stolen funds from Curve Finance. “Binance...
Ethereum Merge May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected
The merge is now expected to take place on September 15 or 16, according to a call today among Ethereum developers. Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade—known as “the merge”—could happen sooner than expected, on September 15 or 16, according to a prominent member of the blockchain’s community.
