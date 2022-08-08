Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Ideal Cabinets lends helping hand for “Home for Good”
ROANOKE, Va. – The WSLS 10 News initiative to build a “Home for Good” continues in Southeast Roanoke as we team up with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors to build a home for a deserving family. Ideal Cabinets, a returning sponsor, was...
WSLS
‘Park it on the Market’ raises $20k for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. – ALCOVA Mortgage raised over $20,000 for Roanoke City Schools to help give kids the supplies they need to feel ready to go back to school. The group accepted donations on Friday at their Park it on the Market event to fill a school bus with supplies.
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
WSLS
Local teen completes service project, helps animals at SW Virginia Wildlife Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will be able to better serve animals in need thanks to a local teenager. Matthew Danco started building a mammal enclosure last October and on Thursday, he revealed the final project. This was part of his final public service...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society offering ‘Spaced Out’ adoption special before more Envigo beagles arrive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With another group of beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility set to arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society later this month, the nonprofit is offering a three-day dog adoption special in order to free up space for the beagles, as well as animals at risk at other shelters.
WSLS
Horizon Behavioral Health starts campaign to help students struggling with mental health
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health said it’s no secret – dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on students and their mental health. “We’re seeing a lot more anxiety in young children; whereas with the older children and teens, it’s a little bit more externalizing their feelings, and that’s coming out in more forms of aggression such as bullying and things like that,” said Januwaa Davis, Prevention Services Program Manager for Horizon Behavioral Health.
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
WSLS
Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – The section 8 housing voucher waitlist will reopen starting Monday with new changes. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers. The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to...
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society hosts $25 dog adoption event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear the Shelters. The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event Friday through Sunday to help our furry friends find a good home. The organization is offering a $25 adoption fee for most of its dogs. 10...
WSLS
Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Woman does random acts of kindness in the community to make people smile
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman’s simple acts of pay-it-forward kindness have gone a long way in making a lasting impact in the community. Debra Ferrell, 54, is the founder of the LLC, ‘Love With Skin On.’. “It is a kindness organization where our motto is, ‘Be...
WSLS
Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair kicks off Friday in Newport
NEWPORT, Va. – The state’s oldest agricultural fair opened its gates on Friday, celebrating 87 years of fair fun. The Newport Fair is a beloved tradition in the New River Valley, celebrating life “the way that it was.”. The two-day fair blends a touch of the past...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools offering all students free meals this year
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools wants to make sure all students are fed this year. School officials announced on Thursday that all schools in the division will be providing students with free nutritious meals each day as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. This...
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
WDBJ7.com
Community-based health center has grand opening for new clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit New Horizons Healthcare has a new clinic in the Valley View area in Roanoke. Officials say the new location idea came after they had to see patients in the parking lot during the pandemic. The center offers a sliding fee discount program based on...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WSLS
Park It on Market, Dr Pepper Park live performance event and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. ALCOVA Mortgage is inviting the community to fill the bus with school supplies at Roanoke’s Historic City Market at 10 a.m. this morning. They are doing this in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools. It’s called the Park It on Market event with a goal of filling an entire school bus with pencils, paper, crayons and more for Roanoke City Public Schools. The event lasts until 4 p.m.
WSLS
New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
