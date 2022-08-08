ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, TX

Marjorie Jean Melton || Obituary

Marjorie Jean Melton passed away in Paris, Texas, on August 12, 2022. She was 96 years old. Marjorie was born in Titusville, Pennsylvania to parents, Edwin Herbert Hoover and Helen Marian Meals Hoover on September 3, 1925. She married John Paul Melton and was mother to his two children, Paula...
PARIS, TX
Nina Adelle Evans || Obituary

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 17th at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Nina Adelle Evans, age 85 of Detroit, Texas, passed away on August 10, 2022. Nina was born and raised in Kentucky before moving to Illinois as a young woman...
DETROIT, TX
Poverty Task Force to address predatory lending in Paris

The Poverty Task Force, organized by the United Way of Lamar County, identified early this year the need to address a possible city ordinance to regulate payday lending and car title loans, known as “predatory lending.”. The Poverty Task Force, organized by the United Way of Lamar County, identified...
PARIS, TX
Local woman charged with murder after admitting to shooting two people

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman deceased in the yard. Officers then found a second woman with gunshot wounds to her legs. A local woman has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after admitting to police she shot and killed one woman and shot and injured a second woman. The shootings happened early this morning, just after midnight.
PARIS, TX

