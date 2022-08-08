ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald

Anxious to see some high school football? Here’s what you need to know about your team

The Herald
The Herald
 4 days ago

People in Rock Hill frequently identify this city as “football city” USA.

There’s good reason. The region consistently produces athletes who move on to the collegiate and professional ranks. It all starts at the high school level.

In this region, each season is met with anticipation and optimism. As we embark on the fall of 2022, The Herald has a compilation of previews of all the high school teams in our coverage area.

Take an early look at the teams you’ll be hearing about this fall:

  • CATAWBA RIDGE is on the 4A football map. Copperheads aim to make another leap in 2022

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article263813373.html

  • The CLOVER football team will have experience on offense and defense this fall

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article264269456.html

  • FORT MILL HIGH players are hearing a different message for the 2022 football season

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article264369711.html

  • Led by USC commit and others, LEGION COLLEGIATE football is ready for NCISAA in 2022

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article264070091.html

  • NATION FORD football’s recipe for success in 2022? A trusted QB, ‘elite speed’ and heart

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article264022346.html

  • With seniors leading the way, NORTHWESTERN has its state title dreams within reach

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article264005861.html



  • YORK’S football team has depth and versatility -- at some positions, the coach says

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article264204716.html

Don’t see your team yet? Don’t give up. We’re compiling previews this week. Check back more schools will be included.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Collegiate Football#Football Team#What You Need#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Herald#Usc#Ncisaa#Ford#Northwestern
qcitymetro.com

A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home

Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.

LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
73
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy