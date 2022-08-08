Anxious to see some high school football? Here’s what you need to know about your team

People in Rock Hill frequently identify this city as “football city” USA.

There’s good reason. The region consistently produces athletes who move on to the collegiate and professional ranks. It all starts at the high school level.

In this region, each season is met with anticipation and optimism. As we embark on the fall of 2022, The Herald has a compilation of previews of all the high school teams in our coverage area.

Take an early look at the teams you’ll be hearing about this fall:

CATAWBA RIDGE is on the 4A football map. Copperheads aim to make another leap in 2022

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article263813373.html

The CLOVER football team will have experience on offense and defense this fall

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article264269456.html

FORT MILL HIGH players are hearing a different message for the 2022 football season

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article264369711.html

Led by USC commit and others, LEGION COLLEGIATE football is ready for NCISAA in 2022

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article264070091.html

NATION FORD football’s recipe for success in 2022? A trusted QB, ‘elite speed’ and heart

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article264022346.html

With seniors leading the way, NORTHWESTERN has its state title dreams within reach

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article264005861.html

ROCK HILL HIGH football will be young in 2022, but the Bearcats have reasons to hope https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article263943486.html







YORK’S football team has depth and versatility -- at some positions, the coach says

https://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article264204716.html

Don’t see your team yet? Don’t give up. We’re compiling previews this week. Check back more schools will be included.