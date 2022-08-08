ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomaston, GA

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta.

Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district.

GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus

The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving.

State troopers say he crossed into the opposite lane of a two-lane road and hit the truck.

They say Ciarcia then lost control of the bus and ran off the road into some trees. Officials say three students were on the bus.

Two were taken to a hospital in Thomaston. The third student and the truck driver weren’t injured.

Comments

Jason Smith
4d ago

that's the problem you drive on any roads and the utility truck will have no signs or flaggers but Dot states signs and flaggers must be in front and behind utility trucks

stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Worth man arrested for Tift murder

TIFTON, GA – Thursday, The Worth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demarcus Laquan Brown (22) of Sylvester, Georgia on warrants issued by Tifton Police Detectives for the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson (21) of Ty Ty, Georgia. This incident stemmed from an estranged relationship between Brown and Patterson...
TIFTON, GA
