Stop sitting on essential workers’ hazard pay; SCOTUS gave abortion question back to voters; Bicyclist caused the accident | Letters

Political pressure mounting to stop big health premium hikes for N.J. public workers
A proposal to increase health insurance premiums for public workers has sparked a flurry of activity this summer in the New Jersey Legislature, and lawmakers from both parties are now pushing for reforms to the state’s public sector health benefit programs. Rates could rise as much as 24% on...
N.J. temp workers could get sweeping new rights under bill now on governor’s desk
New Jersey’s growing number of temporary workers could get basic employee rights — including knowing where they will be working each day and what they will be paid — under sweeping new legislation that’s now up to Gov. Phil Murphy. Labor activists have been fighting for...
Will N.J. lift school vaccine-or-test mandate? Murphy administration reviewing new CDC guidance.
When federal health officials announced Thursday the U.S. is further relaxing its coronavirus guidance, the changes included ending certain quarantine and social distancing protocols, as well as recommendations for schools to routinely test students and staff to help curb the illness’ spread. Now the question is whether Gov. Phil...
N.J. reports 11 COVID deaths, 2,448 cases. 17 counties now ‘high’ risk for transmission.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 2,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths as federal health officials now consider 17 New Jersey counties under high risk for transmission, an increase from last week. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,270, an 11% decrease from a...
Monkeypox cases reported in 3 more N.J. counties. State adds vaccination sites.
New Jersey now has over 300 reported cases of monkeypox in 16 different counties, state Department of Health officials said Friday. Infections have been on the rise in New Jersey, but have slowed from earlier in the summer when cases were doubling each week. An additional 91 cases were reported in New Jersey this week, a 42% increase from a week ago.
Get paid $100 to take part in a pilot program that could be a model for replacing N.J.’s gas tax
With more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, New Jersey’s transportation officials are investigating alternatives to the state gas tax used to fund highway, street and bridge projects. New Jersey is asking for 400 drivers to be in a voluntarily pilot program to record their mileage, data that...
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
N.J. man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. Police later announced a Bergen County man was charged in the attack.
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says
The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
At least 1.1M N.J. drivers will pay more for auto insurance next year. Here’s what you need to know.
Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a bill into law that will force more than one million New Jersey drivers to pay more each year in auto insurance. The bill’s advocates say the measure is long overdue because victims of crashes haven’t always been able to have their medical bills covered with a low coverage option that’s been on the books. Opponents, meanwhile, have argued the increase will come at the wrong time and disproportionately affect low-income residents.
Stench from tanker leak could linger for days in N.J. towns, officials say
While the nasty odor caused by an additive in a chemical housed in a tractor-trailer parked at a truck stops in Gloucester County will likely stick around to some degree a few more days, officials emphasized again Friday that there is little to no danger to the pubic. Air monitoring...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say
A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year
Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
1 person dead, 2 others injured in crash involving motorcycle on N.J. highway
One person died and two others were injured Friday evening in a crash on Route 73 in Voorhees, police said. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, which happened around 6 p.m., Voorhees Police Capt. Carmen Del Palazzo told NJ Advance Media. Del Palazzo could not immediately...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Farmer growing selfie photo opps in stunning sunflower field (PHOTOS)
A Warren County farm has grown acres of opportunities for fabulous selfies with sunflowers. Great pictures need flowers to be bursting with color and sunflowers peak for ten days. Von Thun Farms’ fields start sprouting new blooms on July 4 and every ten days a new field opens up, ensuring...
