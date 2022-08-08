Stop sitting on essential workers’ hazard pay; SCOTUS gave abortion question back to voters; Bicyclist caused the accident | Letters

Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a bill into law that will force more than one million New Jersey drivers to pay more each year in auto insurance. The bill’s advocates say the measure is long overdue because victims of crashes haven’t always been able to have their medical bills covered with a low coverage option that’s been on the books. Opponents, meanwhile, have argued the increase will come at the wrong time and disproportionately affect low-income residents.

