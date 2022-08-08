ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

westsidetoday.com

Culver City Police Arrest Man Posed as Amazon Driver for Attempting to Sell Stolen Merchandise

A man was recently arrested outside the Westfield Culver City mall for impersonating an Amazon delivery person and attempting to sell stolen merchandise. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), Wednesday afternoon, a CCPD Officer was patrolling the Westfield Mall parking lot when he observed a subject wearing an Amazon delivery vest while speaking with a woman and her children.
CULVER CITY, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: AirTag Recovers Car; Woman Leaves Car Running With Friend Inside, Returns to No Car, No Friend; Robbery With Knife; Charging Station Plug Stolen; Man Chases Victim With Machete; Bank Fraud, EBT Fraud; MPD Assists Arcadia in Greenfield Shootings; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 4 – 10. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 402 service events, resulting in 69 investigations. Burglary. August 4 at 1:22 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington...
MONROVIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested

A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
South El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
South El Monte, CA
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run

A 26-year-old Stanton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that took place Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the incident – involving an automobile and a pedestrian – took place in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue near Gilbert Street around noon.
STANTON, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say

A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
ARCADIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

5 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Slauson Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m., officers received dispatch calls near the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Per reports, a Mercedes-Benz driven by 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton ran a red light at an extremely high rate of speed. As a result, Linton slammed into six vehicles near a gas station at the intersection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
