Portland, OR

KATU.com

Portland Fire investigating after blaze at vacant warehouse off I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue say someone intentionally set something on fire outside a vacant warehouse in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the Sullivan’s Gulch area near Northeast 25th Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Tree falls on Sauvie Island, knocking out power for hundreds

PORTLAND, Ore. — A tree fell on Sauvie Island early Friday morning, knocking out power for nearly 1,500 people. According to police dispatch, there was a downed power pole near Sauvie Island and Reeder roads. It is not clear what caused the tree to fall. By 7 a.m. Friday...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police say speed a factor in North Portland motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police's Major Crash Team responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of North Lombard Street and North St. Louis. Police say the rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street. Police said the shooter fled the scene. Bush Street is closed between 134th...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Law enforcement and drivers voice optimism following catalytic converter theft ring bust

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — From law enforcement to crime victims across the Portland-metro area, people tell KATU they're now feeling some optimism. This follows a major bust by the Beaverton Police Department, seizing more than 3,000 catalytic converters. In total, a grand jury indicted 14 people in a trafficking ring, stemming from an investigation that started last year.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Investigators seek tips after man, woman found dead near Estacada

Investigators are asking for information in the 2019 deaths of a couple who were shot in the Mount Hood National Forest. Stacy Rickerd and Jeremy Merchant were found shot to death near a shooting pit outside Estacada on August 12, 2019. Detectives confirmed more than a week later that they...
ESTACADA, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of hitting woman in the head with basketball-sized rock in NE Portland

A 40-year-old was arraigned on assault and other charges, accused of hitting a woman in the back of the head with a rock in Portland’s Lloyd District on Tuesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a woman was near Northeast 2nd and Wasco Street when she saw Dwayne Anthony Simpson walking up and down the street.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon City Festival of the Arts

It's an arts, culture and heritage event happening this weekend. The 6th annual Oregon City Festival of the Arts takes place in the park at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Project coordinator Lynda Orzen joined us, along with artist and committee member Sue Woodworth, to tell us more.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Salem-Keizer Public Schools bans concealed weapons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will move ahead banning concealed carry weapons on campus. At Tuesday night's board meeting, it also directed the superintendent to develop a policy to enforce the rule. Oregon school districts are allowed to do this under Senate Bill 554 which was passed earlier...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Make a Change in Your Community

The Passionista Project founders and sisters, Amy and Nancy Harrington, joined us with their tips on how to make a change in your community regarding issues you are passionate about. For more information on the Passionista Project, click here. To find the sister's podcast, click here.
HILLSBORO, OR

