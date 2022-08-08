Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Fire crews say cutting power service protected Mt. Hood corridor from 2020 wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Portland General Electric (PGE) and first responders work year-round on wildfire prevention, but sometimes, these preventative measures might not be enough. Many remember the 2020 Labor Day windstorm, which brought down power lines and sparked massive wildfires throughout the state. One area left unscathed was...
KATU.com
Portland Fire investigating after blaze at vacant warehouse off I-84
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue say someone intentionally set something on fire outside a vacant warehouse in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the Sullivan’s Gulch area near Northeast 25th Avenue...
KATU.com
Tree falls on Sauvie Island, knocking out power for hundreds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A tree fell on Sauvie Island early Friday morning, knocking out power for nearly 1,500 people. According to police dispatch, there was a downed power pole near Sauvie Island and Reeder roads. It is not clear what caused the tree to fall. By 7 a.m. Friday...
KATU.com
Portland Police say speed a factor in North Portland motorcycle crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police's Major Crash Team responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of North Lombard Street and North St. Louis. Police say the rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries....
KATU.com
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street. Police said the shooter fled the scene. Bush Street is closed between 134th...
KATU.com
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
KATU.com
Man accused of trafficking 44,000 catalytic converters as Beaverton Police bust theft ring
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash during a months-long investigation into a catalytic converter trafficking ring centered in the Portland-metro area. Beaverton police detectives started the investigation in late 2021. They say that while the crime ring...
KATU.com
Homeless camps on Peninsula Crossing Trail removed, people want permanent solutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Homeless encampments along the Peninsula Crossing Trail and nearby area have pleased neighbors, but they say more permanent solutions are needed. “It’s nice to see the neighborhood again!" said Tom Karwaki on Wednesday upon seeing McKenna Park cleared of several homeless RVs and campers that had been parked there for weeks.
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Officers flagged for extra scrutiny by Multnomah County DA
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s the list no Portland police officer wants to be on, according to our media partners at Willamette Week. It’s known as the Brady List, in reference to a Supreme Court ruling 60 years ago that requires prosecutors to keep a list of officers and other government employees with a history of untrustworthiness.
KATU.com
Portland mayor 'not surprised' by rollout of gun violence prevention programs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite agreements approving nearly $3 million in gun violence prevention spending, a KATU news investigation found only a fraction of the money was spent by community-based organizations in the first six months of the grant agreements and ahead of summer - a season when shootings typically spike.
KATU.com
Washington County deputies suspend search for armed suspect in Beaverton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office has suspended the search for the suspect who was driving the white Volkswagen. If you have any information, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect...
KATU.com
Law enforcement and drivers voice optimism following catalytic converter theft ring bust
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — From law enforcement to crime victims across the Portland-metro area, people tell KATU they're now feeling some optimism. This follows a major bust by the Beaverton Police Department, seizing more than 3,000 catalytic converters. In total, a grand jury indicted 14 people in a trafficking ring, stemming from an investigation that started last year.
KATU.com
Man accused of assaulting man, leaving him severely hurt in Vancouver field
A Vancouver man is facing an attempted murder charge, accused of assaulting another man on Thursday and leaving him seriously injured in a field, police said. The incident started at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday with reports of an injured man lying in a field in the 2700 block of Northeast Arnold Street.
KATU.com
Investigators seek tips after man, woman found dead near Estacada
Investigators are asking for information in the 2019 deaths of a couple who were shot in the Mount Hood National Forest. Stacy Rickerd and Jeremy Merchant were found shot to death near a shooting pit outside Estacada on August 12, 2019. Detectives confirmed more than a week later that they...
KATU.com
Man accused of hitting woman in the head with basketball-sized rock in NE Portland
A 40-year-old was arraigned on assault and other charges, accused of hitting a woman in the back of the head with a rock in Portland’s Lloyd District on Tuesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a woman was near Northeast 2nd and Wasco Street when she saw Dwayne Anthony Simpson walking up and down the street.
KATU.com
Oregon City Festival of the Arts
It's an arts, culture and heritage event happening this weekend. The 6th annual Oregon City Festival of the Arts takes place in the park at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Project coordinator Lynda Orzen joined us, along with artist and committee member Sue Woodworth, to tell us more.
KATU.com
Salem-Keizer Public Schools bans concealed weapons
PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will move ahead banning concealed carry weapons on campus. At Tuesday night's board meeting, it also directed the superintendent to develop a policy to enforce the rule. Oregon school districts are allowed to do this under Senate Bill 554 which was passed earlier...
KATU.com
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
KATU.com
Make a Change in Your Community
The Passionista Project founders and sisters, Amy and Nancy Harrington, joined us with their tips on how to make a change in your community regarding issues you are passionate about. For more information on the Passionista Project, click here. To find the sister's podcast, click here.
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Portland woman helping families with food insecurity
A woman in Northeast Portland has been running a food pantry out of her home for more than 20 years. She and her family are stepping up once again to help those struggling with food insecurity, as things like groceries and gas continue to rise due to inflation. “It doesn’t...
