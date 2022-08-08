ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, hand, foot and mouth

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see COVID-19. They are also seeing RSV and cases of the flu. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, rashes, seasonal allergies, sore throats and colds this week. This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health […]
SPRING GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honey Brook, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Linus Sleep Disorder#Mental Health Issues#Stress#Nightmares#Diseases#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Americans#Temple Health
bestfriends.org

Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA

When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
WMDT.com

First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year

DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home

A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy