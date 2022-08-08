Read full article on original website
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
fox29.com
CDC drops quarantine, social distancing guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dropped the requirements to social distance and quarantine. Dr. Angela M. Nicholas joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss.
Man writes letter thanking Lancaster Co. police for helping him through mental health crisis
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County received an unusual letter in July thanking them for their help. The writer is a resident who said officers helped him turn his life around after he decided to commit “suicide by cop.” Lt. Josh Kilgore, who responded to the initial mental health episode, said reading […]
What’s Going Around: COVID, hand, foot and mouth
This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see COVID-19. They are also seeing RSV and cases of the flu. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, rashes, seasonal allergies, sore throats and colds this week. This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health […]
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Gut Punch': Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
New Affordable Housing in West Chester ‘Changing People’s Lives’
Excitement is in the air in West Chester as residents are moving into newly constructed affordable housing units at Pinckney Hill Commons, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 51 units on the grounds of the Melton Center in downtown West Chester are almost all already assigned and...
fox29.com
Local animal shelter receives nearly two dozen beagles rescued from mass breeding facility
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Nearly two dozen dogs saved in "one of the largest breeder recuses in our nation's history" arrived in Pennsylvania on Friday. Officials from the Brandywine Valley SPCA said its received 23 beagles from a rescue mission that saved about 4,000 from a facility in Virginia that sold dogs for experimentation.
23 beagles saved from Va. lab now up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA
The dogs were among the thousands that were saved from a Virginia facility that sold the animals to laboratories for experimentation.
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Image via Highland Orchards. Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine.
bestfriends.org
Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA
When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
Chester County DA will investigate 2011 death of Manayunk teacher ruled suicide
Ellen Greenberg's family has long sought to get the 2011 suicide ruling changed to "homicide" or "undetermined."
WGAL
Autopsies completed on man, woman who died under suspicious circumstances in York
YORK, Pa. — The York County coroner says autopsies have been completed ontwo people who died under suspicious circumstances in York. The coroner said she is awaiting toxicology results before giving an update. Police said they responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of...
WMDT.com
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home
A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
