ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6wZi_0h9OQe5Y00

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38 th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

One juvenile took off running; police chased after him and found him in possession of a backpack with three guns and magazines containing bullets, Woodruff said.

The juvenile, listed as a 16-year-old in the incident report, was taken into custody and then released to his mother. Officers recovered a pair of Glocks and an Arminius revolver, the report said.

Police filed an incident report and will present their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine if charges are warranted.

3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder of Dwayne French

The incident happened outside the fairgrounds, police said, and the juvenile never made it inside.

The Indiana State Fair has a policy forbidding guns or other weapons on fairgrounds premises. From the Indiana State Fair website :

No person in possession of a deadly weapon shall be permitted onto or be permitted to remain on the Fairgrounds (including knives); any person properly licensed to carry a firearm must secure the firearm in a locked compartment of his/her vehicle and it shall not be visible to a passerby.

‘At least 11 holes’, court docs reveal details surrounding TH murder

The state’s permitless carry law went into effect on July 1. The measure allows anyone 18 or older to carry a firearm without a permit. However, those under the age of 18 are prohibited from possessing or carrying a handgun in the state of Indiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Lawrence, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert. Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Murder#Revolver#The Indiana State Fair
woofboomnews.com

Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm

Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead with gunshot wounds at intersection near city park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon at an intersection next to a park on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person down and unconscious shortly before 4:10 p.m. Friday at East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. That’s next to Wes Montgomery Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook. Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy