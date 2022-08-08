For over four decades, the Oak Park Regional Housing Center has been committed to its mission of promoting and sustaining residential integration in Oak Park and the region. Our Fair Housing programming has been recognized as a model and a best practice within the community and across the nation. Through our rental referral program, OPRHC helps individuals expand their housing options by providing them with the ability and encouragement they may need to rent or purchase a home in any area regardless of their race or ethnicity. Oak Park Regional Housing Center works to continue to maintain residential integration in Oak Park and the region, block by block, building by building.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO