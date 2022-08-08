ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oakpark.com

Go Big or Go Home: That’s the motto for Trinity High School’s Class of 2022

Life before COVID-19 and after. That’s how Giana Gallo and Zuri Spencer describe their high school experience. The two college-bound teens from Trinity High School belong to the Class of 2022 – the ones who got a taste of high school before the pandemic blocked out the tail end of their sophomore and junior years, only to return as full-fledged seniors, trying to make up for lost time.
RIVER FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

Holy Family School Encourages Children to Believe in Themselves

Since 1985, Holy Family Ministries (HFM) has strengthened communities by empowering and equipping children and youth for success in school and life. HFM’s mission is to provide opportunities for children, youth, and families from Chicago’s under-resourced neighborhoods to excel academically, grow spiritually, expand life experiences, and become exceptional leaders through a faith-based approach.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Ascension School Enriches Minds, Bodies and Souls

For over 110 years, Ascension has provided an excellent Catholic education in the spirit of love, kindness, respect, and inclusion. The strength and support of our Ascension community is notably present in the students’ academic, social, and spiritual education. Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where students can grow in a safe, challenging and faith-filled learning environment.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Federal Student Aid#High School#Financial Aid#Education#Dominican University#Du#River Forest#University Data
stnonline.com

Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
ALGONQUIN, IL
oakpark.com

Fair Housing: It’s Impact

For over four decades, the Oak Park Regional Housing Center has been committed to its mission of promoting and sustaining residential integration in Oak Park and the region. Our Fair Housing programming has been recognized as a model and a best practice within the community and across the nation. Through our rental referral program, OPRHC helps individuals expand their housing options by providing them with the ability and encouragement they may need to rent or purchase a home in any area regardless of their race or ethnicity. Oak Park Regional Housing Center works to continue to maintain residential integration in Oak Park and the region, block by block, building by building.
OAK PARK, IL
napervillelocal.com

Student from Naperville Selected for Television Academy Internship

Alexandra Siambekos of Naperville, Illinois, has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship program. She is one of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 summer program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week, paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide.
NAPERVILLE, IL
oakpark.com

The foundation leads

The Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation has done good work for many decades. But its leaders would acknowledge it has been a challenge to explain its mission to the public, to potential donors. Now that has changed as the foundation has laser-focused its energies on building a “racially just society”...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Unvaccinated Oak Park health board member no longer participating in commission

Wynne Lacey’s position on the Oak Park Board of Health became the source of controversy last winter due to her vaccination beliefs. Her decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although eligible, and her comparisons of mitigation measures to punishments garnered much criticism, with many calling on her to leave the volunteer commission.
OAK PARK, IL
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade

Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Richard Demir, 64

Richard Haines Demir, MD, FACOG, 64, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Oak Park, died on July 31, 2022. Born on March 13, 1958 in Oak Park, he was the only child of Vivian Alice May Haines Demir and Richard N. Demir. He grew up in Oak Park and graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School, class of 1976. He received the MENSA award in 1976.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wgnradio.com

If you ‘plead the Fifth’ is it implying guilt?

Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why someone would assert their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil or federal trial. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

What do you need to know right now?

Two years of COVID have brought a great deal of change to Oak Park and River Forest, some temporary and some permanent. In this year’s Answer Book, we have attempted to capture a snapshot of where the community is right now, and what you need to know about it.
RIVER FOREST, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy