Read full article on original website
Related
oakpark.com
Go Big or Go Home: That’s the motto for Trinity High School’s Class of 2022
Life before COVID-19 and after. That’s how Giana Gallo and Zuri Spencer describe their high school experience. The two college-bound teens from Trinity High School belong to the Class of 2022 – the ones who got a taste of high school before the pandemic blocked out the tail end of their sophomore and junior years, only to return as full-fledged seniors, trying to make up for lost time.
oakpark.com
Holy Family School Encourages Children to Believe in Themselves
Since 1985, Holy Family Ministries (HFM) has strengthened communities by empowering and equipping children and youth for success in school and life. HFM’s mission is to provide opportunities for children, youth, and families from Chicago’s under-resourced neighborhoods to excel academically, grow spiritually, expand life experiences, and become exceptional leaders through a faith-based approach.
Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary
ROGERS PARK — With the 113-year-old St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers Park newly closed as part of a merger, neighbors are pushing for the campus to be used to help the neighborhood. And some are pushing back against a plan for part of it to be used for...
oakpark.com
Ascension School Enriches Minds, Bodies and Souls
For over 110 years, Ascension has provided an excellent Catholic education in the spirit of love, kindness, respect, and inclusion. The strength and support of our Ascension community is notably present in the students’ academic, social, and spiritual education. Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where students can grow in a safe, challenging and faith-filled learning environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
District 204 Announces Back To School COVID Protocols
Indian Prairie School District 204 will have an updated set of COVID-19 protocols going into the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. On Monday, the district’s Deputy Superintendent, Doug Eccarius presented the new plans to the IPSD 204 school board. COVID Protocols. One of the main changes is the pausing of...
stnonline.com
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver
Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
oakpark.com
Fair Housing: It’s Impact
For over four decades, the Oak Park Regional Housing Center has been committed to its mission of promoting and sustaining residential integration in Oak Park and the region. Our Fair Housing programming has been recognized as a model and a best practice within the community and across the nation. Through our rental referral program, OPRHC helps individuals expand their housing options by providing them with the ability and encouragement they may need to rent or purchase a home in any area regardless of their race or ethnicity. Oak Park Regional Housing Center works to continue to maintain residential integration in Oak Park and the region, block by block, building by building.
napervillelocal.com
Student from Naperville Selected for Television Academy Internship
Alexandra Siambekos of Naperville, Illinois, has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship program. She is one of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 summer program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week, paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide.
oakpark.com
The foundation leads
The Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation has done good work for many decades. But its leaders would acknowledge it has been a challenge to explain its mission to the public, to potential donors. Now that has changed as the foundation has laser-focused its energies on building a “racially just society”...
College Football Player Dies After Teammate Finds Him Collapsed During 3rd Day On Campus
A freshman football player at Trinity College in Chicago's northern suburbs died unexpectedly after a teammate found him collapsed in a hallway during their third day on campus. According to the school, Avery Gilbert, an incoming freshman and football player at the school, was found collapsed Wednesday by a fellow...
oakpark.com
Unvaccinated Oak Park health board member no longer participating in commission
Wynne Lacey’s position on the Oak Park Board of Health became the source of controversy last winter due to her vaccination beliefs. Her decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although eligible, and her comparisons of mitigation measures to punishments garnered much criticism, with many calling on her to leave the volunteer commission.
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade
Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
chicagostarmedia.com
A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago
The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
oakpark.com
Richard Demir, 64
Richard Haines Demir, MD, FACOG, 64, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Oak Park, died on July 31, 2022. Born on March 13, 1958 in Oak Park, he was the only child of Vivian Alice May Haines Demir and Richard N. Demir. He grew up in Oak Park and graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School, class of 1976. He received the MENSA award in 1976.
wgnradio.com
If you ‘plead the Fifth’ is it implying guilt?
Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why someone would assert their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil or federal trial. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
oakpark.com
What do you need to know right now?
Two years of COVID have brought a great deal of change to Oak Park and River Forest, some temporary and some permanent. In this year’s Answer Book, we have attempted to capture a snapshot of where the community is right now, and what you need to know about it.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban freshman football player dies after teammate finds him unresponsive in dorm
BANNOCKBURN, Ill. - An incoming freshman student and football player at Trinity College died Wednesday. Avery Gilbert had been on campus for just three days. The school said Gilbert was found by a fellow teammate in the Johnson Hall entryway collapsed. He was unresponsive and not breathing, according to the...
White Wheaton pastor, who spoke out about social justice issues, leaving church to spread message
As a white pastor in a predominately white suburb, Moses felt a responsibility to speak up about injustices.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Comments / 0