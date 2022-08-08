Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
August 10 Rally Tally: One fatal crash reported
STURGIS, S.D. — A fatal crash occurred Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on Highway 44 in Scenic. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike, a 2018 Harley-Davidson Trike and a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were eastbound when the 2019 trike stopped on the shoulder of the road and attempted a U-turn. The 2012 motorcycle collided with the trike and the 2018 trike then collided with the motorcycle.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City crash ends with car upside down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.
newscenter1.tv
Charges pending in Sturgis semi-vs-house crash
STURGIS, S.D. — A Sturgis man got an unexpected visitor Wednesday morning when a semi-truck drove off Interstate 90 and crashed into his home. South Dakota Highway Patrol tells NewsCenter1 that shortly after 6 a.m., a semi-truck and trailer headed east, left the interstate, hit a chain-link fence, crossed Dickson Drive, and plowed into the man’s home.
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 5: Felony drug arrests up
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
kelo.com
Second fatality during the Sturgis rally
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
One dead in shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. The Rapid City Police Department responded to a shooting incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Police found two men had been shot, one fatally and the other with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police issue latest rally update
STURGIS, S.D. – In the local rally update from Sturgis Police, illegal parking issues are on the decline as the 82nd annual event heads into its final days. Police reported issuing 5 parking citations in the past 24 hours, sending the event total so far to 107. Law enforcement...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating stolen vehicle
STURGIS, S.D. — The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a pickup truck stolen from the Buffalo Chip. The pickup truck is a black Ford F350 Super Duty with South Dakota license plates 49HB22, and the back window has a sticker that says “LGND”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
August 11 Sturgis Rally Tally
STURGIS, S.D. — A total of $4,335 has been seized during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, up from the $1,862 seized by this time last year. In addition to the money, four vehicles have been seized for drug possession. During the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, no vehicles had been seized.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
newscenter1.tv
Five charged in February Rockyford homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five people have been indicted on federal charges following a February homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. 27-year-old Tyson White Plume is charged with second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from a February 5, 2022 shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile female near Rockyford.
mitchellnow.com
Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
Comments / 0