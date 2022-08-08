ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

August 10 Rally Tally: One fatal crash reported

STURGIS, S.D. — A fatal crash occurred Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on Highway 44 in Scenic. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike, a 2018 Harley-Davidson Trike and a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were eastbound when the 2019 trike stopped on the shoulder of the road and attempted a U-turn. The 2012 motorcycle collided with the trike and the 2018 trike then collided with the motorcycle.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City crash ends with car upside down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Charges pending in Sturgis semi-vs-house crash

STURGIS, S.D. — A Sturgis man got an unexpected visitor Wednesday morning when a semi-truck drove off Interstate 90 and crashed into his home. South Dakota Highway Patrol tells NewsCenter1 that shortly after 6 a.m., a semi-truck and trailer headed east, left the interstate, hit a chain-link fence, crossed Dickson Drive, and plowed into the man’s home.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgis, SD
Accidents
City
Summerset, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Crime & Safety
kotatv.com

Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
RAPID CITY, SD
kelo.com

Second fatality during the Sturgis rally

SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Honda Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Gmc#Harley Davidson Flhrs#Dui
KELOLAND TV

One dead in shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. The Rapid City Police Department responded to a shooting incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Police found two men had been shot, one fatally and the other with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Sturgis Police issue latest rally update

STURGIS, S.D. – In the local rally update from Sturgis Police, illegal parking issues are on the decline as the 82nd annual event heads into its final days. Police reported issuing 5 parking citations in the past 24 hours, sending the event total so far to 107. Law enforcement...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newscenter1.tv

August 11 Sturgis Rally Tally

STURGIS, S.D. — A total of $4,335 has been seized during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, up from the $1,862 seized by this time last year. In addition to the money, four vehicles have been seized for drug possession. During the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, no vehicles had been seized.
newscenter1.tv

Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon

STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Five charged in February Rockyford homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five people have been indicted on federal charges following a February homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. 27-year-old Tyson White Plume is charged with second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from a February 5, 2022 shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile female near Rockyford.
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
newscenter1.tv

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota

UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy