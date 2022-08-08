ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Volusia schools to start the year with new superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers and students at Volusia County Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, and this year, the district is under new leadership with a newly appointed superintendent. “It feels great to be back in Volusia,” Dr. Carmen Balgobin said. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Orange County Public Schools deputy superintendent announced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the approval of Orange County Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez earlier this summer, the next deputy superintendent was announced Friday evening. Dr. Michael Armbruster, who retired in 2020 after a 33-year career in Orange County schools, is set to be the next deputy superintendent...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
ORLANDO, FL
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
Public Health
Education
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
PINE HILLS, FL

