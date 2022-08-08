Read full article on original website
click orlando
Volusia schools to start the year with new superintendent
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers and students at Volusia County Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, and this year, the district is under new leadership with a newly appointed superintendent. “It feels great to be back in Volusia,” Dr. Carmen Balgobin said. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest...
click orlando
New Orange County Public Schools deputy superintendent announced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the approval of Orange County Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez earlier this summer, the next deputy superintendent was announced Friday evening. Dr. Michael Armbruster, who retired in 2020 after a 33-year career in Orange County schools, is set to be the next deputy superintendent...
click orlando
WATCH: Armed school ‘guardians’ train in Lake County to stop active shooter
TAVARES, Fla. – The sound of simulated gunfire echoed through the hallways and classrooms of Tavares High School this summer as armed school district employees, known as guardians, practiced tracking down and stopping an active school shooter. “This is the world we live in. Our precious resources are in...
People
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
click orlando
🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
click orlando
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO
ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
click orlando
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
Florida Department Of Health Pinellas County Issues Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) today advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito borne-disease activity in areas of Pinellas. Three chickens in a sentinel chicken flock have tested positive for West Nile virus infection, heightening
wogx.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
click orlando
Results 2022: 2 candidates running in the Florida Senate District 15 universal primary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Democratic state lawmakers are running for Florida Senate against each other, and because no one else is running, this primary is open to all voters. Florida is a closed primary state, which means only members of a political party can vote in a party primary.
click orlando
City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday. Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has...
mynews13.com
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
click orlando
Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
