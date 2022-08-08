ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

New owners of Denver Broncos schedule news conference: How to watch

On Wednesday a news conference has been scheduled by the members of the Walton-Penner group, the brand new owners of the Broncos. They will introduce themselves to everyone in Denver and across Broncos Country. The only member of the group who will not be present is Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBS4 and on our streaming service CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
CBS Denver

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner Group purchase of Denver Broncos

NFL owners gave their final stamp of approval to a new chapter in Denver Broncos' history Tuesday, unanimously approving the Walton-Penner group's $4.65 billion purchase of the team. The vote came at a league meeting at the JW Marriott outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. During that meeting, Rob Walton addressed his future colleagues, and afterward, commissioner Roger Goodell formerly introduced Walton at a press conference, as well as his daughter, Carrie Walton-Penner, and son-in-law, Greg Penner, who will also serve as primary owners of the team. "Working together as a family is going to be great fun in this project," Rob Walton...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Team Valuations#Nlf#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cheddar Curtain
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL owners approve new Broncos ownership group

NFL owners met on Thursday to vote on the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group and — as expected — the group has been approved, unanimously. Rob Walton is the group’s leader and he will become the team’s new controlling owner. With an estimated net worth of about $60 billion, Walton instantly becomes the wealthiest owner in the NFL.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Most 'Annoying' Fan Rankings

You know the NFL season is finally here when people are arguing over a list that ranks the most annoying fan bases in the league. The latest rankings that are trending on Twitter have Philadelphia Eagles fans ranked as the most annoying in the NFL. Fans of the New England Patriots get to claim the No. 2 spot on the list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy