NFL owners gave their final stamp of approval to a new chapter in Denver Broncos' history Tuesday, unanimously approving the Walton-Penner group's $4.65 billion purchase of the team. The vote came at a league meeting at the JW Marriott outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. During that meeting, Rob Walton addressed his future colleagues, and afterward, commissioner Roger Goodell formerly introduced Walton at a press conference, as well as his daughter, Carrie Walton-Penner, and son-in-law, Greg Penner, who will also serve as primary owners of the team. "Working together as a family is going to be great fun in this project," Rob Walton...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO