NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson
Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
New owners of Denver Broncos schedule news conference: How to watch
On Wednesday a news conference has been scheduled by the members of the Walton-Penner group, the brand new owners of the Broncos. They will introduce themselves to everyone in Denver and across Broncos Country. The only member of the group who will not be present is Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBS4 and on our streaming service CBS News Colorado.
'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp
Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Jaguars on Friday
For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns will get their first look at what Deshaun Watson can do against somebody else’s defense on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cleveland’s preseason opener. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of many reporters to break this story on Wednesday.
NFL owners approve Walton-Penner Group purchase of Denver Broncos
NFL owners gave their final stamp of approval to a new chapter in Denver Broncos' history Tuesday, unanimously approving the Walton-Penner group's $4.65 billion purchase of the team. The vote came at a league meeting at the JW Marriott outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. During that meeting, Rob Walton addressed his future colleagues, and afterward, commissioner Roger Goodell formerly introduced Walton at a press conference, as well as his daughter, Carrie Walton-Penner, and son-in-law, Greg Penner, who will also serve as primary owners of the team. "Working together as a family is going to be great fun in this project," Rob Walton...
P&P: John McClain on Texans training camp takeaways, Deshaun Watson suspension
Payne & Pendergast talk with John McClain about Roger Goodell’s comments on Deshaun Watson’s suspension; and get his thoughts on what he’s seen at Texans training camp so far.
Top 10 NFL Offensive Lines: Where Do Patriots Rank?
Is the New England Patriots' offensive line still considered one of the best in the league?
NFL・
NFL owners approve new Broncos ownership group
NFL owners met on Thursday to vote on the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group and — as expected — the group has been approved, unanimously. Rob Walton is the group’s leader and he will become the team’s new controlling owner. With an estimated net worth of about $60 billion, Walton instantly becomes the wealthiest owner in the NFL.
Roger Goodell: Finding of “predatory behavior” why NFL seeks indefinite ban for Deshaun Watson
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained why the NFL remains steadfast in seeking an indefinite suspension of Deshaun Watson with a year minimum.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns expect to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in preseason opener at Jacksonville
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars. The team made the announcement Wednesday just before boarding a flight to Jacksonville, Florida. Watson and the Browns are waiting to see whether he will be suspended longer than the six-game suspension...
NFL World Reacts To Most 'Annoying' Fan Rankings
You know the NFL season is finally here when people are arguing over a list that ranks the most annoying fan bases in the league. The latest rankings that are trending on Twitter have Philadelphia Eagles fans ranked as the most annoying in the NFL. Fans of the New England Patriots get to claim the No. 2 spot on the list.
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
