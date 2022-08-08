ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVl1M_0h9OQEKm00

HBO Max has been in the news a lot recently, for all the wrong reasons. First, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to completely shelve two projects , the Batgirl movie and animated Scooby-Doo film, Scoob: Holiday Haunt , despite the fact that both were well into production. Now it looks like there’s a lot of other content that we won’t be seeing on HBO Max , at least not when we expected. It appears the decision has been made to delay some theatrical films release on the service, including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis .

Warner Bros. was one of the first studios to put together a new plan for theatrical distribution during the pandemic that would see all movies hitting HBO Max 45 days after they debuted in theaters, following the decision to release the WB 2020 slate day and date on HBO Max. However, that decision was made under the previous regime at WB, and according to sources at Decider , the new bosses have decided to handle HBO Max releases on a “case by case” basis. So while some films might still start streaming 45 days after release, not all of them will.

The first casualty of this new plan is Elvis starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, and Tom Hanks as his manager Col. Tom Parker. The film was set to hit HBO Max next week under the old plan, but it has now been removed from the schedule. While it has been confirmed that Elvis will arrive on HBO Max at some point, no new release date has been announced.

Needless to say, this sucks for anybody that was looking forward to watching Elvis on HBO Max, and really just anybody that subscribed to HBO Max because of the expectation they would be able to watch theatrical releases quickly on the service. At this point, this is one of the selling points of the service.

While it’s potentially understanding why WBD might want to hold of on releasing some movies on HBO Max, if they’re successful at the box office, the studio isn’t going to want to undercut that by releasing the movie at home too soon, the fact is that most studios followed suit after WB made this move. Universal also handles Peacock releases on a case by case basis, but Disney has released everything, from Lightyear to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide , right around that 45 day window.

Clearly, a lot is changing at Warner Bros. under the new management and it’s going to be a while before the dust settles and we have a good handle on what things will look like going forward on both the theatrical and streaming side of things. Perhaps it will only be the rare movie that takes longer than 45 days to hit HBO Max, or perhaps most of them will now be delayed. If the movies make more in theaters and on VOD/Blu-ray by doing this, and the loss in HBO Max subscriptions is minimal, then it looks like what appeared to be the “new normal” may just go back to the way it used to be.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
CELEBRITIES
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo Max#All Shook Up#Scooby Doo#Wb 2020
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy