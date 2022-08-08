Review: San Diego Symphony and conductor Jason Seber delight in 'Philharmonia Fantastique'

Many composers have written pieces to educate children (and adults) about the different instruments of the orchestra. Few have endured like Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” or Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.”

On Friday at the Rady Shell, the San Diego Symphony gave the local premiere of a composition that might give these two war horses a run for their money — at least for a few years.

Mason Bates’ “Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra” is a film accompanied by a live orchestra. At times, it almost seems like an orchestra piece accompanied by film, so closely does the animation seem to evolve from the score.

The movie juxtaposes long animated sequences with short live action scenes of individual musicians playing their instruments. The main character, an anthropomorphic assemblage of pieces from musical instruments, is dubbed “The Sprite,” and it frequently interacts with the live footage.

“Fantastique” invokes Disney’s “Fantasia,” both in spirit and appearance. The beginning section, with its animated lines and geometric shapes flung out from those lines, is the descendant of the Toccata and Fugue in D minor segment of “Fantasia.” The continuously unfurling ribbon onscreen also suggests the “After You’ve Gone” segment from Disney’s “Make Mine Music.”

The string, wind, brass and percussion sections are color-coded to aid viewers in instrument identification. As Britten’s work does, “Philharmonia Fantastique” first examines entire sections and then drills down to individual instruments.

Written and directed by Gary Rydstrom and animated by Jim Capobianco, “Philharmonia Fantastique” is technically slick, on visual par with anything coming out of Pixar or Disney.

Those acquainted with Bates’ music will have an idea what the score sounds like: easy-to-process harmonies, dazzlingly orchestrated, electronically enhanced, with huge powerful swells. Heard in conjunction with the images, it is a potent experience.

The orchestra was conducted by Jason Seber, who seemed extremely comfortable with Bates’ music, as well as the other works on the program. The musicians responded to his direction with enthusiasm.

At Rady Shell concerts this year, the amplification has been erratic at times, but whoever ran the board on Friday did a great job. Sounds were clean and balances mimicked acoustic orchestral playing.

Another Bates work, “Soundcheck in C Major,” began the program. A commission by the San Diego Symphony, it was the first piece they played on the opening concert of the Rady Shell last year. Bates took advantage of the surround-sound capabilities of the venue, so that music passes from the stage to the sides, an impressive effect. At one point, he eerily imitated the well-known glissando that preceded every THX film in 1980s theaters. Bates was in the orchestra, playing beats on his laptop, and those present warmly applauded this fun overture.

The San Diego Symphony’s annual performance of Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’” followed. While they played with élan, it was no match for a rock performance across the marina. I don’t understand why the Convention Center can’t impose a decibel restriction on bands there when the symphony performs. Poor Rose Lombardo’s flute solo could barely be heard in the finale.

The quiet sections of Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja: An Anthem of Unity” were sonically stomped upon by the band as well. An expansion of a 20-year-old choral work, “Umoja” struck me as a pastiche of 80-year-old American neoclassicism. A composition claiming to celebrate unity and humanity should offer hope — a glimpse of a better future — rather than nostalgia.

