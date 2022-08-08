Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Summer Speaker Series
August has settled over us just as hot, humid, and dry as July but with more people. The best escape is the beach, which, although crowded, I find with a carefully placed towel and a good book, I can always find some respite from the crowds. I marvel at the people who make it to Philbin every day and hope that someday I will have a work schedule to create that reality for myself. It has been wonderful to see the Butler family enjoying their time here together, along with Kate and Tim Kausch and their boys Noah and Sammy, who get bigger and braver every summer. Philbin is truly one of the best places on Earth, even when it’s cold and you can’t go in the water, or can’t go in comfortably.
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA board to consider festival charters
With a Steamship Authority ferry diversion off the table, Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein has cobbled together a series of charter ferry services to accommodate concertgoers leaving the Island after each of the three-day concerts, which are scheduled Aug. 26-28. One of those charter services is the Cape &...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Double vessel rescue in Aquinnah
A rescue attempt off the coast of Aquinnah led to another rescue when a TowBoat US vessel capsized trying to tow a center console named Son of Kuffie. According to Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi, the roughly 24-feet long Son of Kuffie ran aground in an area called Dogfish Bar, a popular fishing spot off Aquinnah, on Wednesday, August 10. Since there was no immediate danger, the U.S. Coast Guard did not go to help the aground vessel.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board won’t hear of noise restrictions
The West Tisbury select board took a laissez-faire stance on a noise restriction idea presented to them during a meeting on Wednesday, August 10. Marc Rosenbaum, West Tisbury resident and founder of Energysmiths, advocated for a “construction noise ban” similar to Edgartown’s zoning bylaws or Newton’s zoning ordinances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
M.V. Bank announces ‘The Art of the Great Ponds’
Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced “The Art of the Great Ponds” art exhibit running from Friday, August 12, to Thursday, Sept. 1, at its Chilmark location. According to a press release, the bank “is committed to supporting the preservation of the Great Ponds.” The new exhibit features Island artists from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Permanent Collection and is curated by Monina von Opel with “Great Ponds” film excerpts and remarks by filmmaker Ollie Becker.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: The thirst of the land
Despite remaining gray for most of the day last Monday, our rainfall amounted to barely a drop-and-a-half. I went out the next morning and dug my hand into the soil; it was still dusty and dry. We are definitely in a drought. I have wondered if this might be the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury Farmers Market becomes HIP
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release a new batch of vendors will join the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). Among the 107 new vendors, West Tisbury Farmers Market joins the program’s ranks. HIP provides matching funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households who “purchase locally grown produce...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Read beyond the beaten path
It’s the bounty of summer on all fronts, and hopefully a reprieve from the heat. Swimming is my happy place, and it took having a guest for me to get to one of my favorite ponds. Now I will make sure to carve out that time, it’s such a short season to enjoy our waters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Firefighter graduates academy, alleges no training funds offered
A Tisbury firefighter who graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighter Academy in June alleges he hasn’t been reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred in pursuit of the training, which took place in Stow. Julius Middleton, who says he has almost 12 years in the Tisbury Fire Department, expressed pride in his completion of Firefighting I/II training. Middleton said he found ventilation aspects of the training particularly fascinating, and hazardous materials the most challenging.
Martha's Vineyard Times
This Was Then: Captain Pound
It was late in the day on August 27, 1689. Capt. John Kent of Newbury, Mass., was sailing his brig, Merrimack, from New York to Boston. With him were his mate, Robert Almeric, crewman Jonathan Woodman, and three passengers. As the sun was soon setting, they decided to anchor at “Homeses Hole” — today’s Vineyard Haven Harbor — and postpone crossing the shoals off Monomoy until the next day.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Natural hair festival
The Soulfully Textured Hair Festival is coming to Waban Park in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, August 13, from 11 am to 4 pm. This natural hair festival is meant to celebrate naturally textured hair, and will offer cultural conversations and a number of People of Color-owned businesses, natural hair Q & As, lawn games, giveaways, and more. Head to bit.ly/Hair_natural for more information.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Art times three at Moore Family Gallery
When Andrew Moore opened his show, “Through the Seasons,” on July 30, he was only one of three artists featured in the Moore Family Gallery. His 27-year-old daughter Hannah Moore has just concluded her exhibit, “Reverie,” which ran from Saturday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 27, and she plans another show at the gallery in two years. Andrew’s 25-year-old son Gordon Moore will put his ceramics in “Exploring Porcelain” on display in the gallery next summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Anna Perry and Robert Perry of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Margot McQuillin Perry, on July 15, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Margot weighed 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces. Alex Anthony Martino. Cristina Martino and John Martino of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Alex...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury: Discovering new books
Heard on Main Street: When someone asks you a question you don’t want to answer, smile and ask, “Why do you want to know?”. One of my best friends, since our early school days, has just written to tell me she has cancer. Fortunately for me, she waited until she had a fair idea of what to expect. She worked for many years as a professor teaching nursing so she knew what she could do. One of my issues was what can I do to try to make this easier on her.
Martha's Vineyard Times
James Turner Ciciora
James Turner Ciciora, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Jim was born in Kouts, Ind., on March 19, 1929. He lived a farm life with his parents and brother. Jim’s father enlisted in the Navy, and was stationed on the Vineyard when the present airport was a naval base. The family moved to the Island the day before the 1944 hurricane. The home they were to rent in the Campground had blown over in the storm before they moved in.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: August 1 to August 5, 2022
August 1, Robert Kloumann sold 6 Cassandras Path to Philip J. Garbarino III and Angela M. Annino for $100,000. August 2, Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of 6 Swan Neck Realty Trust, sold 6 Swan Neck Road to David Y. Adler and Amie R. Weitzman for $6,500,000. August 3, Eric Peterson...
Martha's Vineyard Times
David McCullough
David McCullough, of Hingham and West Tisbury, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was 89. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 2 pm at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ralph W. Gross
Ralph W. Gross (“Benny”) passed away peacefully at his home in Edgartown on July 31, 2022. He was 84 years old. He succumbed to the outcome of a major hemorrhagic stroke that occurred in 2012. His daughter Melissa and granddaughter Myllenna were by his side at the time of passing.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Court Report: July 1 to July 28, 2022
Kevin J. Agatep, Edgartown; 29, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing. Mark T. Przybylo, Oak Bluffs; 56, violation of abuse prevention order, trespassing: continued to pre-trial hearing. John Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; 33, disorderly conduct, littering: case closed. July 7. Keslley L. Xavier, Vineyard Haven; 31, assault and...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Documentary films
“I don’t think there is anything on this planet that more trumpets life than the sunflower.”. Remember when the date of the Grand Illumination at the Campground was kind of a secret? Not anymore — the most festive day of summer takes place on Wednesday, August 17, so get your lanterns and glowsticks ready!
Comments / 0