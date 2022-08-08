August has settled over us just as hot, humid, and dry as July but with more people. The best escape is the beach, which, although crowded, I find with a carefully placed towel and a good book, I can always find some respite from the crowds. I marvel at the people who make it to Philbin every day and hope that someday I will have a work schedule to create that reality for myself. It has been wonderful to see the Butler family enjoying their time here together, along with Kate and Tim Kausch and their boys Noah and Sammy, who get bigger and braver every summer. Philbin is truly one of the best places on Earth, even when it’s cold and you can’t go in the water, or can’t go in comfortably.

