Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
New Roads Police Department employee one of twelve arrested in massive drug bust
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After a seven-month investigation, the Louisiana State Police along with federal, state and local police departments arrested 12 members of an alleged drug trafficking organization. “We had a joint effort in possibly one of the largest drug busts in Pointe Coupee history,” said Pointe...
brproud.com
53-year-old woman killed in head-on collision, LSP says
SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish that occurred on Wednesday morning. According to LSP, a 2013 Mercedes SUV, operated by 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby of Clinton, was headed west on LA 959. Simultaneously, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Steven Riggins, was headed east on LA 959. Initial investigation showed investigators that Hornsby crossed the center line and struck Riggins head-on.
Comments / 0