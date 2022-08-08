SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish that occurred on Wednesday morning. According to LSP, a 2013 Mercedes SUV, operated by 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby of Clinton, was headed west on LA 959. Simultaneously, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Steven Riggins, was headed east on LA 959. Initial investigation showed investigators that Hornsby crossed the center line and struck Riggins head-on.

