Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Eater
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig
Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
Eater
Star Chef Charles Phan Is Turning This Berkeley Restaurant Into an Ode to Rice
The pandemic — if you want to put a positive spin on it, at least — provided chef Charles Phan with a lot of spare time to explore new hobbies. He spent a good chunk of it baking bread, he says, which kick-started the idea for his new-ish sandwich shop in the Mission, Chuck’s Takeaway, where the chef and his team bake thin-crusted Vietnamese baguettes, soft milk bread, and sourdough boules as bases for their hand-held meals.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
'It's stunning': San Francisco's official flower is in full bloom
If you head east past the Conservatory of Flowers just inside Golden Gate Park, you’ll find a San Francisco marvel: the Dahlia Dell. The plot is dedicated completely to the city’s official flower, the Dahlia.
San Francisco's iconic ballet instructor 'Miss Tilly' says farewell after 52 years
The small dance studio is where thousands of young girls took their first steps in ballet while at the same time building confidence and learning to respect one another.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
Eater
Amazon Is Putting Palm Scanners in a Handful of Bay Area Whole Foods Stores
At least a half dozen Bay Area Whole Foods stores will be getting “creepy Amazon One palm scanners” around the end of this month, SFGATE reports. The outlet says it contacted 13 Whole Foods stores in San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley to ask if the locations would be included in the 65 California stores that will receive the controversial contactless payment technology. But because the workers were not authorized to speak with the media, the outlet isn’t reporting which stores confirmed plans to install the devices.
Eater
Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood
Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
SFist
High-End Butcher Golden Gate Meat Co. Is Closing Its Ferry Building Shop After 20 Years
One of the OG tenants at the revamped Ferry Building two decades ago, Golden Gate Meat Co., is, like some other longtime tenants in recent years, giving up its spot in the complex. The company, which is primarily a wholesale business based in Richmond and Santa Rosa, has declined to...
Eater
What Happened to the Dandelion Chocolate Union?
Christine Keating loved working at Dandelion Chocolate: She started her time with the San Francisco company in 2014 as a chocolate maker and spent the next seven years climbing the ladder, eventually becoming Dandelion’s lead chocolate educator, hosting classes and tours at Dandelion’s massive factory in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]
Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
TechCrunch
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff
The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
The Bold Italic
An Only in San Francisco City Kind of Walk….
Walking to the Volvo shop from my home, about a two-mile journey, I usually go straight down Gough from Japantown. (Coming home after leaving the 14th Street shop it’s uphill all the way and I do a lot of zig-zagging.) This trip I walked Franklin, which brought me face to face with the Baby With Handgun mural for the first time. Turns out, it’s been there since November 2019 — does anyone remember 2019? But if you don’t live in Hayes Valley or walk south on Franklin (when you drive on Franklin, which is one-way north, the mural’s only in your rearview mirror) you may have missed it too.
daytrippen.com
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
cntraveler.com
How a New Generation of Restaurants Is Positioning Sonoma as a Foodie Destination
Sonoma is NorCal's largest wine region. But to limit your visit to quaffing Chardonnay is to miss the point of a place where, in the span of a day, you can hike through a redwood forest, watch the waves break on a craggy shore, and go for tacos in a former ranching town. Here's what's happening in one of the most beautiful corners of the state.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
Comments / 1