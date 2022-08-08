Read full article on original website
2 Mississippi armed robbery suspects lead authorities on chase to Pointe Coupee Parish
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects from Mississippi led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery. “They were on a high-speed chase, they landed in Pointe...
2 arrested after teen dies from fentanyl overdose in St. Tammany Parish
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose on July 12. According to the STPSO, 41-year-old Felisia Grantham and 20-year-old Alvin Laurant are accused of multiple charges following the teen’s death.
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the recovery of a kayaker’s body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. According to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, the body was identified as 28-year-old David Anderson. Police reports show that Anderson was last...
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
La. women’s clinic to remain closed after state denies appeal over abortion laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal on the state’s abortion laws, allowing the trigger laws to remain in place. Louisiana abortion clinics had asked the state Supreme Court to reverse an order from the First Circuit Court of Appeals. “That means...
Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify. The application process for the credit is set to start on Aug. 17, according to a press release.
Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
